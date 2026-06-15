A new report concerning alleged the Situation Room recordings has put the White House back under scrutiny, with officials reportedly concerned that sensitive internal discussions may have been accessed by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan for their forthcoming book Regime Change.

The claims, reported by Axios and The New York Times, have not been independently verified. However, they have prompted questions inside the administration given that recording devices are strictly prohibited in the Situation Room, one of the most secure spaces in the US government.

White House Concerns

Axios reported that senior White House officials believe recordings from Situation Room meetings may have been obtained for the book, which is based on roughly 1,000 interviews and is due for publication on 23 June.

Officials quoted in the report said they were uncertain which meetings may have been involved, with one describing internal unease over the possibility that multiple conversations could have been captured. No evidence has been publicly provided confirming the existence of any recordings.

The White House has not identified specific meetings under suspicion and has not confirmed any breach.

Ongoing Epstein Discussions

Reporting cited by Axios from The New York Times described internal Situation Room meetings in which senior officials discussed how to manage political fallout linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to those accounts, one proposal discussed was the possibility of offering a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for cooperation. That claim has not been independently verified and has not been confirmed by the White House.

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The reported discussions have renewed scrutiny of how the administration has handled questions surrounding Donald Trump's historical association with Epstein, an issue that has repeatedly resurfaced in political debate.

The Axios report also referenced a separate alleged recording in which Secretary of State Marco Rubio is said to have used profanity while dismissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposals regarding Iran.

The White House has not disputed the language attributed to Rubio in the reporting.

If accurate, the remark would suggest that the alleged material extends beyond domestic political discussions into foreign policy deliberations, widening the potential significance of the claims.

Security And Precedent on the Discussions

The Situation Room is reserved for the most sensitive national security discussions, including military planning and diplomatic crises. Any suggestion that conversations held there may have been recorded has therefore triggered concern within the administration.

Officials quoted in reporting described uncertainty over what material may exist and where it may have come from, although no recordings have been confirmed.

The claims have also revived memories of previous controversies during Donald Trump's first term, when former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released secret recordings of White House conversations, including one reportedly made inside the Situation Room.

That precedent has heightened sensitivity to any suggestion of unauthorised recording within secure government spaces.

Political Reaction: What Remains Unconfirmed

The reporting has prompted criticism from Trump allies, who have targeted both the alleged existence of recordings and the broader media coverage surrounding the forthcoming book.

At the centre of the controversy is not only what may have been recorded, but what such material could reveal about internal deliberations on Epstein-related issues and other foreign policy discussions.

At present, there is no confirmation that Situation Room recordings exist or that any classified conversations have been improperly obtained. Neither Axios nor The New York Times has independently verified the existence of audio tapes.

The White House has also not confirmed which meetings are under suspicion or whether any internal review is underway.

For now, the claims remain unverified reporting. However, they have intensified scrutiny of White House communications security and renewed questions about how sensitive discussions are conducted behind closed doors.