A new social media post from Donald Trump has drawn widespread attention after he launched a forceful attack on several well-known media personalities and conservative commentators, describing them as 'low IQ' and 'losers', while also claiming the United States is currently the 'hottest country in the world'.

The lengthy message, which quickly circulated online, combined personal insults with political messaging and renewed debate over Trump's use of social media to engage critics directly.

Social Media Post Sparks Immediate Attention

In the post, Trump criticised a group of figures he accused of repeatedly opposing him and his political movement. He named Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones, suggesting they had long been hostile to him and his political messaging.

He alleged that the individuals shared common traits and accused them of seeking publicity through alternative media platforms such as podcasts after losing prominence on traditional television.

The post quickly gained traction across social platforms, with users sharing excerpts highlighting its most inflammatory language and political claims.

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'Low IQ' Insults and Personal Attacks

The message contained repeated personal criticism of his targets, including references to 'low IQs', 'stupid people' and 'losers'.

Trump suggested that his critics were motivated by attention and financial gain, and argued that they had been pushed out of mainstream media due to declining relevance.

He also referenced past controversies involving the commentators, including public disputes and legal issues associated with some of the figures named.

The tone of the post was sharply critical and consistent with previous instances in which Trump has used social media to directly confront perceived opponents.

MAGA Messaging and Claims About US Standing

Alongside personal criticism, Trump reiterated support for his political movement, stating that his base aligns with his views and that critics are not representative of MAGA supporters.

He also claimed that support for his position was reflected in public sentiment, including references to media approval narratives and broader political backing.

In one of the most widely circulated lines, he described the United States as the 'hottest country anywhere in the world', framing it as a sign of national strength under his political outlook.

The post positioned these claims within a broader message of political confidence, suggesting that opposition voices do not reflect mainstream American views.

References to Iran and Political Positioning

Trump also linked his criticism to foreign policy concerns, referencing Iran as the 'Number One State Sponsor of Terror' and arguing against it obtaining nuclear weapons. He suggested that his critics were aligned with opposing viewpoints on national security issues, particularly in relation to US foreign policy and global stability.

The inclusion of international security rhetoric added a political dimension to the post beyond personal attacks, connecting domestic commentary with broader geopolitical messaging.

Online Reaction and Continued Debate

The post prompted immediate reactions online, with supporters amplifying Trump's comments and critics condemning the tone and language used. Media coverage highlighted both the personal nature of the remarks and the broader political framing embedded within the message.

The incident adds to an ongoing pattern of Trump using social media posts to respond directly to commentators and media figures, often blending political argument with personal criticism in real time.