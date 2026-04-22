Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused President Donald Trump of craving 'cult-like worship' and condemned the influence of prominent MAGA supporter Laura Loomer as 'demonic' in a striking attack delivered on a conservative podcast this week. Speaking on The Shannon Joy Show, Greene said Trump 'loves cult-like worship' and warned that parts of the Make America Great Again movement now resemble a religious sect more than a political campaign.

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The remarks came after weeks of increasingly bitter infighting among high-profile right-wing figures, especially Candace Owens and Laura Loomer. The two commentators have traded insults over Israel, loyalty to Trump and Owens' controversial 'Fatal Attraction' series targeting Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Loomer has cast herself as a fierce defender of both Erika Kirk and Trump, repeatedly attacking Owens for criticising them.

Greene, once one of Trump's most aggressive allies in Congress, has recently moved further away from the movement she helped amplify. On the podcast, she turned her fire on Trump's inner circle and singled out Loomer as a symbol of what she sees as a deeper problem. Greene said Loomer is 'talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her', before adding that people need to understand Trump 'loves cult-like worship'.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Targets MAGA Influence Around Donald Trump

Loomer has developed unusually close access to Trump despite holding no formal role in his campaign or administration. According to the account discussed on the podcast and in related reporting, she has used that access to weigh in on personnel choices and push against officials she sees as disloyal.

Trump has publicly praised Loomer, calling her a 'patriot' and a 'free spirit'. Her closeness to him drew wider attention when she travelled on his private plane to a 2024 presidential debate and later to events marking the 9/11 attacks. Loomer, now 32, has denied rumours of an affair with Trump, but her loyalty to him has become a recurring talking point inside MAGA circles.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump and Laura Loomer's relationship:



"She's talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her."



"People have to understand [Trump] loves cult-like worship."



"She has made Donald Trump her God."



"Literally. He's the one and only."… pic.twitter.com/name8WYZoD — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) April 21, 2026

'She has made Donald Trump her God,' Greene said on the podcast. 'Literally. He's the one and only.' Greene, who describes herself as a devout Christian, framed that level of devotion as spiritually dangerous and said Loomer was a 'lost, demonic soul' who 'needs Jesus'.

Loomer has not stayed silent. She has repeatedly attacked Greene online, calling her a 'low-life degenerate', particularly over Greene's stance on Israel. Loomer, a hardline supporter of the Israeli government, has used increasingly personal language against people she sees as wavering in their loyalty to Trump or to her broader political positions.

MAGA 'Cult' Claims And Trump's 'Blasphemous' Jesus Image

Greene said the latest flashpoint was a post in which Loomer declared that God hated Candace Owens. For Greene, that crossed a line. She said she was 'very offended' not only by that remark but also by Trump's decision to share an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Greene called that image 'blasphemy' and linked it directly to what she now describes as the cult-like culture surrounding MAGA. She has begun speaking in the past tense about her role in the movement, telling followers she is 'no longer a part of' what she bluntly calls a 'cult'.

🔥🔥SJ Live April 21: LIVE With Marjorie Taylor Greene - The DC Whistleblower Standing Up For The Little Guy & Exposing UNIPARTY Corruption! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Vv19IALQrz — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) April 21, 2026

She has urged Trump supporters to 'face reality' and 'deal with truth', though she has not abandoned right-wing politics or her Christian nationalist framing. Her criticism is aimed instead at what she describes as the idolatry of one man and the influencer culture built around him.

Greene has also tied her break with Trump to specific grievances. She claimed his alleged refusal to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein was a key moment, accusing him of wanting to protect his 'friends'. That allegation is not supported by independent evidence in the material cited, and no public response from Trump or his team is included in the available reporting.

She has further raised questions about the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. While stating she does not believe the attack was a 'hoax' or 'staged', Greene has suggested there has been a 'cover-up' of important details by the administration and by Trump himself. No evidence is presented in the cited material to support that claim, and officials have not endorsed her account.

This lost demonic soul, Laura Loomer needs Jesus.



But the sad reality is that President Trump takes her hate filled demonic advice on late night phone calls. And look at his actions, he is raging in war that she and others demand.



Hate is murder. And a murderer has no eternal… pic.twitter.com/DRnuFFDhqR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2026

What is documented is a widening rift within Trump's media and influencer orbit. Owens and Loomer have taken their dispute into personal territory, with Loomer attacking Owens' family as part of an escalating conflict over loyalty tests and policy positions. Greene's comments add a further layer, reflecting criticism from a former ally about internal dynamics and the influence of figures around the former president.