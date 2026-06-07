Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's lavish £1.5m wedding celebrations in Sicily have triggered protests in Palermo after residents accused organisers of effectively 'privatising' parts of the city, with public squares closed, roads blocked and drone restrictions imposed during the multi-day event involving around 300 guests.

The protests reportedly emerged after days of disruption linked to the wedding celebrations, which followed the couple's legal marriage in London on 31 May 2026 before the larger Italian reception.

Rallying Cry in Sicily

For starters, the wedding brought parts of Palermo and nearby Bagheria under heavy restrictions, with two major public squares sealed off and surrounding roads closed to allow movement for guests, security teams and event logistics. Drone flights were also reportedly banned across key areas during the celebrations, adding to a sense of frustration among locals already dealing with limited access.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner's £1.5m wedding has sparked protests in Sicily after public squares were shut down and roads were closed for the three-day event



Locals put up posters and graffiti saying "Our city is not for rent" pic.twitter.com/E3w3LvfCaT — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 6, 2026

The news came after social justice group Apro Palermo began posting slogans across the city, including 'Palermo is not for rent' and 'Our square is not your living room.'

When some of those posters were removed, protesters escalated their response by spray-painting the same messages directly onto public walls, turning the dispute into something far more visible on the streets.

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Local reaction has been mixed. One business owner told The Guardian they had been forced to park far from their shop and walk in for three days due to closures. 'I could understand if it was for the pope, but not for a singer,' they said.

A clothing shop owner, Maria Aiello, struck a similar tone, questioning what local businesses gained from the disruption. 'I like Dua Lipa but what will we get out of all this disruption? It's not as if she's going to come and buy anything from my shop,' she said.

Residents living close to the venues were also reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, with one saying: 'We can't say anything. Our lips are sealed.' The secrecy around parts of the arrangements has only added to speculation about how the event was managed behind the scenes.

Inside the £1.5M Wedding

The celebrations themselves were spread across two high-profile Sicilian venues, including a cocktail reception at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi and a main event at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria. The guest list reportedly included around 300 people, with names from the entertainment industry such as Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Troye Sivan and Donatella Versace.

Financial arrangements tied to the event have also drawn attention. Reports suggest the couple paid around £10,000 to rent Piazza Croce for the wedding, alongside an additional €10,000 (approximately £8,600) for private security covering the area during the weekend. Some residents were reportedly offered compensation, with payments of around £5,000 to those living in apartments overlooking temporary parking zones, as well as similar sums for businesses affected by closures and reduced footfall.

Even with compensation, resentment has lingered in parts of the city, with critics arguing that financial payments do not fully account for disruption to daily life, access routes, and small business trade during peak hours.

Road Closures in Palermo

Palermo, the capital of Sicily, is one of Italy's oldest and most culturally layered cities. It is best known for its historic architecture, busy street markets and strong food culture. The city is famous for landmarks like its Norman-Arab churches, baroque squares, and grand buildings such as the Teatro Massimo opera house.

On the question of legality, road closures and restricted access in Italy are not unusual, even for private events, but they are not simply decided by organisers alone. Municipal authorities must approve permits for public space use, traffic changes and security measures.

But that does not necessarily mean a celebrity 'runs' the city during their event. Instead, it indicates that local government has agreed — formally or informally — to permit restricted access in exchange for economic or logistical arrangements, such as security funding or fees.