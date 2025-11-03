Hollywood has lost a legendary talent. Diane Ladd, the celebrated actress and mother of Laura Dern, has died at 89. While no immediate cause of death was given, the actress had been battling a serious, life-threatening lung disease since 2018. Dern confirmed her mother passed away at her home in Ojai, California, on Monday morning.

Dern, 58, released a powerful statement. She called Ladd her 'amazing hero' and a 'profound gift.' Furthermore, she described her mother as the greatest daughter, artist, and empathetic spirit imaginable.

Dern said they were blessed to have her. She confirmed Ladd was with her when she passed.

Diane Ladd: A Celebrated Hollywood Career

Ladd was a force in Hollywood for decades. She earned three Academy Award nominations during her prolific career. She also received three Emmy nominations. Her most iconic role was arguably the sharp-tongued waitress Flo in the 1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. That performance secured her first Oscar nomination.

The film later spun off into the popular sitcom Alice. Ladd won a Golden Globe in 1981 for her work on the series. She worked with top directors like Martin Scorsese.

Her career began in the 1950s, building credits on shows like Perry Mason. Her first major film was the 1966 drama The Wild Angels. This film was significant. She starred alongside Peter Fonda and her future husband, Bruce Dern.

Diane Ladd's Life Marked by Tragedy and Resilience

Ladd's bond with her daughter Laura became part of her legacy. They famously co-starred in the 1990 film Wild at Heart. This role earned Ladd her second Oscar nod. Just one year later, they made history.

Both Ladd and Dern received Oscar nominations for the 1991 film Rambling Rose. It was a rare achievement for a mother and daughter.

However, their relationship was forged in profound tragedy. Ladd was first married to actor Bruce Dern. The couple had two daughters. Their first daughter, Diane, died in a swimming pool accident at just 18 months old. Ladd later revealed the immense pain of this loss. She stated that a parent never gets over losing a child.

The actress explained this tragedy eventually led to her divorce from Bruce Dern in 1969. She admitted they were both too 'bruised' to continue.

Ladd also confessed she struggled with protecting Laura. She was terrified of losing another child. Despite this, she allowed Laura to be a free thinker, which helped her become her own person.

In 2018, she received a devastating diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The life-threatening lung disease, which causes progressive scarring of the lungs, inspired her final major project.

She and Laura published a joint memoir in 2023, Honey, Baby, Mine. The book detailed their deepest conversations during her illness, conversations Laura said brought them closer than ever.