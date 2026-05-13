The Alix Earle, Alex Cooper feud has only gotten more controversial after Earle addressed the online beef in an interview.

Earle immediately found herself in the hot seat after Today show host Craig Melvin prodded her about 'what's actually happening' between her and 'another internet personality and podcaster,' referring to 'Call Her Daddy' podcast host Alex Cooper. Earle sidestepped the question, asserting she would rather talk about her Swimsuit Illustrated cover.

Alixe Earle Shuts Down Host in Tense Interview

'Well, I'm trying to keep things pretty positive today,' Earle responded. 'We don't have that much time here honestly, so it's like, why ruin such a good day with something not so great?' Unfazed, Melvin persisted and asked her to validate the controversy.

'Is there some sort of legitimate contentiousness, or has it all been exaggerated?' Melvin asked. 'It's exaggerated, I love everyone,' Earle asserted. Melvin gave Earle an out because she evidently didn't want to discuss it. 'I'm not buying it, but I'll let you go. We'll move on,' Melvin said.

Social Media Weighs in on the Controversy

Reception towards the back-and-forth was mixed, with some commending Earle for being civil and discreet. 'I love how she turned the tables and led the conversation to what she wanted to discuss,' one user wrote. 'I mean she said she didn't want to answer why push her,' another stated.

Another said Earle's body language revealed more than her words. 'She's not smiling with her eyes on that one - clearly she either doesn't believe what she's saying or is hiding the truth,' the user commented.

The Alix Earle-Alex Cooper Feud Explained

Rumours of the Alix Earle, Alex Cooper feud gained traction in March 2025, when Earle's 'Hot Mess' podcast left Cooper's Unwell Network. It was not confirmed why they severed business ties, but both have since alluded to the feud across social media.

Read more Alex Cooper, Alix Earle Feud Explained: Influencer Hinted At 'Hot Mess' Behind The Scenes Of Unwell Exit Alex Cooper, Alix Earle Feud Explained: Influencer Hinted At 'Hot Mess' Behind The Scenes Of Unwell Exit

Cooper posted a TikTok video last April, calling out Earle to either 'get specific' about their supposed feud or else stop the 'fake narrative.' 'Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here,' Cooper said.

'You're going to need to get specific and just say what you gotta say about me,' she continued. 'There's no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What's the beef?' Earle simply wrote 'Okay on it!!' in the comments section, further fueling speculation.

Days before Cooper's post, Earle reposted a TikTok video that portrayed Cooper as 'an ambulance chaser' and 'grim reaper.' The video also called on women to avoid appearing on Cooper's show as 'their first stop when something happens in their lives.'

Cooper challenged Earle to be more objective and explicit, hinting that the latter is being disingenuous. 'I know what happened, and so do you. So talk,' Cooper said. 'Unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me, so unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over.'