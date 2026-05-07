Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini allegedly took a 'secret boat trip' together in Tennessee while she was pregnant in June 2021, according to a new report that has added fresh scrutiny to their relationship years before Vrabel became head coach of the New England Patriots.

Interest in Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini intensified after Page Six published photos on 7 April showing the NFL coach and the sports journalist together at a luxury Arizona hotel in March 2026. Since then, more images have emerged placing them in the same locations on multiple occasions, prompting renewed questions about when their relationship began and what it may have meant for their marriages and careers.

The Boat Trip Claim

TMZ Sports has now reported that Mike Vrabel, 50, and Dianna Russini, 43, allegedly rented a private boat together for a single day in June 2021 in Putnam County, Tennessee, while Vrabel was still head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

The outlet, citing a source with direct knowledge, said they were the only people on board and that the rental lasted between two and three hours. TMZ Sports also published images of rental documents that it says show Vrabel and Russini's signatures on company waivers signed before they went out on the water.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini reportedly rented a private boat together in 2021 while Russini was pregnant, per @TMZ



Vrabel once again shows outstanding leadership and character, being there for a friend in a time of need 👏 pic.twitter.com/fPi7tQ7Joh — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) May 6, 2026

According to that unnamed source, there was no visible public display of affection before they left the dock. Staff told TMZ Sports that Russini declined to pose for a photograph, while Vrabel did agree to one, but allegedly only on the condition that it would not be published. None of those details has been independently verified beyond TMZ's reporting, and no law enforcement or league investigation has been linked to the alleged boat trip.

At the time of the reported outing, Russini was pregnant with the first of her two children with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. The couple married in 2020. TMZ Sports noted that about a week after the boat rental, Russini posted an Instagram picture from a New Jersey beach that appeared to show Goldschmidt. The caption read: 'Lucky to have great people to spend this holiday with this July', before her Instagram account was later set to private.

Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999, and they share two children. The People report did not include any comment from Vrabel, Russini, or their spouses about the 2021 boat rental, and none of the parties has publicly confirmed or denied the specific allegation. In the absence of direct responses, the claim currently rests on TMZ's documents and sourcing.

Years Of Sightings

The June 2021 allegation is now being folded into a longer timeline that fans and commentators have tried to piece together around Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.

According to People's summary of the coverage, the earliest photos of the pair together that have emerged so far date back to 2020 and reportedly show them kissing in a New York City bar. Later images placed them together at a casino in 2024. Then came the March 2026 Arizona hotel photographs, published in April by Page Six, which pushed their relationship into wider headlines.

New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel and top NY Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini hold hands and hug at luxury hotel https://t.co/BpPD0ScwBQ pic.twitter.com/xrdqqmgDUC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 7, 2026

By the time those Arizona pictures began circulating, Russini was working as a reporter for The Athletic, the sports site owned by The New York Times. She resigned from The Athletic on 14 April, a week after the Page Six story appeared. The outlet did not publicly connect her departure to the Vrabel coverage, and Russini has not offered a detailed public explanation for the decision.

Fallout For Vrabel

Vrabel, meanwhile, was hired by the New England Patriots as head coach earlier this year after his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. The scrutiny over his personal life has followed him into that role and culminated in his decision to step away for part of the 2026 NFL draft.

Read more NFL's Worst Nightmare: Why Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel 'Photo Bombs' Are Just the Beginning of the End NFL's Worst Nightmare: Why Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel 'Photo Bombs' Are Just the Beginning of the End

Speaking to reporters on 23 April, Vrabel said he had missed a day of the draft to attend 'counseling' and directly acknowledged the fallout from his private life.

'I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about. My family, this football team, the organization and the fans,' Vrabel told journalists.

He added that his 'priorities are my family and this football and in that order,' and said he intended to create 'a balance' after a period in which, in his words, 'my family needs me this weekend and that's where I'll be.'

LIVE: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 4/23 https://t.co/3fPOIJO6YF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 23, 2026

The NFL has decided not to step in. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told People on 20 April that Vrabel would not face disciplinary action because he had not violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. For now, the league appears to view the matter as private unless new facts emerge.

That leaves the alleged 'secret boat trip' in an uneasy space between gossip and accountability. The dates and documents cited in reports are specific, but the people at the centre of the story have yet to publicly explain the full picture.