US President Donald Trump says he plans to meet Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. They are expected to discuss a Medicare for All proposal presented as 'Trumpcare'.

On Tuesday, 24 November, Trump made the remarks during an Oval Office interview with The New York Post. He called El-Sayed a 'smart guy' who had done a 'very good job'. He did not announce a date or venue.

He suggested that his administration could negotiate with Democrats on healthcare and other priorities. Democrats are set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January 2027. El-Sayed had already indicated he was willing to work with Trump.

Donald Trump Praises Abdul El-Sayed After Bitter Campaign

Asked about the gold-coloured 'Trumpcare' insurance card, Trump praised El-Sayed's approach. 'He's a smart guy,' the president said. 'He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.'

'I know I'll be meeting with him,' Trump added. He also suggested there might be 'some place in the middle' for them to meet. He did not clarify whether he meant a location or a policy compromise.

The remarks stand in stark contrast to Trump's campaign rhetoric ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Trump repeatedly attacked El-Sayed for his Muslim faith and made unsubstantiated allegations linking him to extremism. El-Sayed accused the president of using hateful rhetoric.

El-Sayed defeated Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate election. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the state's general election results on 23 November, thereby confirming the outcome.

El-Sayed, a physician and former public health official, is set to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate. His election campaign included a pledge to expand healthcare coverage.

Why El-Sayed Wants Donald Trump To Back 'Trumpcare'

On 12 November, El-Sayed posted a mock-up of a gold-coloured insurance card bearing Trump's name on X. The post proposed guaranteeing healthcare for every American 'from cradle to grave'.

On 21 November, Trump later reposted a screenshot of the proposal on Truth Social without adding any commentary. His comments to The New York Post indicated that he was willing to discuss the idea directly with El-Sayed.

Medicare for All has been championed by other lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders. El-Sayed lists it among his legislative priorities. A 2025 bill introduced by Sanders and congressional allies proposed comprehensive coverage without private insurance premiums, deductibles or copayments.

This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.



Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. pic.twitter.com/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

In an NPR interview published on 12 November, El-Sayed discussed expanding healthcare coverage and restoring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. He also expressed willingness to work with political opponents on measures to improve access to care.

Meanwhile, Trump described a tougher approach towards the incoming Democratic-led Congress. He said he could veto legislation before negotiations begin. He left open the possibility of cooperation on healthcare.

The distinction matters. A willingness to meet does not amount to an endorsement of Medicare for All. No agreement has been announced. Any major change to the US healthcare system would require legislation, including decisions on funding, coverage and the role of existing insurers.

For now, the proposed meeting has no confirmed date or venue. Whether Trump's praise translates into support for El-Sayed's plan remains an open question.