Ohio pastor Israel Ford has reportedly reposted an anonymous woman's account of proposing a plural marriage involving her husband and best friend. The Facebook activity surfaced in November, weeks after Ford introduced Shakayla Ford as his second wife at LifeWorks Church near Cleveland.

The new posts extend Ford's public defence of polygyny, in which a man has multiple wives. In an October interview, he said he could consider another wife but would not accept either of his current partners taking another husband.

Israel Ford Shares Anonymous Woman's Polygyny Proposal

A 14 November report by Baller Alert described Ford sharing a post from Facebook user Rob Kowalski. It featured a screenshot of a message from a married woman who claimed she had raised the idea of plural marriage with her husband and her best friend.

The woman said her friend had escaped an abusive marriage, spent time in a shelter with her children and remained divorced for more than 10 years. She described the proposal as something the three were still discussing.

'We are currently working through the logistics!' the message read.

The woman's identity and account have not been independently verified. Nor is there evidence in the published screenshot that those involved agreed to marry.

Kowalski defended the idea in religious terms. He argued that the challenge of biblical polygyny involved 'learning to love your neighbor as yourself' and praised the wife for considering her friend's circumstances.

Ford also reportedly shared a video from the Facebook page Black Polygamy, adding 'That Part!!!' The page originally published the video on 4 November, questioning whether polygamy was a sin. Its graphic listed biblical figures with multiple wives, including Abraham and Solomon.

The date refers to the original video, not a confirmed date for Ford's repost. His original Facebook reposts have not been independently inspected.

Israel Ford's Earlier Remarks on Wives and Marriage

During a service on 25 October, Lydia Ford introduced Minister Shakayla Ford to churchgoers as her husband's second wife and her 'sister in marriage'. Lydia said Ford and Shakayla had been married for nearly three years.

LifeWorks Church identifies Israel Ford as its founder and Lydia as a co-pastor. Its website dates the congregation's founding to 2009.

On Facebook, Ford rejected the teaching that men should have only one wife, calling it 'unbiblical'. He later appeared with both women on Larry Reid Live on 27 October.

Shakayla said she joined the church in 2018 and became close to the couple while helping Lydia recover from surgery. Lydia said prayer and fasting helped her accept the arrangement.

When asked about another wife, Ford said, 'You can go as far as you can afford.' He added that Lydia and Shakayla would have to approve any addition.

Asked whether either woman could have another husband, he replied, 'If they wanted, you know, another husband, then they don't want me.'

The public discussion has also raised a legal question. Ohio Revised Code Section 2919.01 prohibits a married person from marrying another or continuing to cohabit with that other person in the state. A breach is a first-degree misdemeanour.

The available reporting does not establish the legal status of Ford's relationship with Shakayla or whether his circumstances meet the statute's requirements. His public description of the relationship does not, by itself, prove a criminal offence.