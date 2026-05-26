A former White House cardiologist explains why President Trump's camp isn't entirely being honest about his health.

Donald Trump's health is under renewed scrutiny after a cardiologist called out the White House's 'lack of candour' about the president's real condition. The issue has been sharpened by a recent dental visit in Florida, which raised more questions after the administration offered little explanation.

Trump's camp has insisted he is in 'excellent health,' citing the White House's medical reports. These include multiple assurances from Dr Sean Barbabella that the president 'remains in exceptional health.' Trump, the oldest president to ever be inaugurated, is scheduled to have his third medical checkup in 13 months. Critics argue that the sheer frequency of visits is a cause for concern.

Dick Cheney's Cardiologist Speaks Out

'This White House just doesn't seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,' said Jonathan Reiner, former vice president Dick Cheney's dedicated cardiologist. 'There just seems to be a lack of candour from the White House.'

Reiner's doubts echo the public's mounting sentiment, according to The Washington Post. A recent poll revealed that 40 per cent of Americans thought Trump had the mental sharpness to serve as president, down by seven per cent from last September. Of those surveyed, 44 per cent said he was physically capable for the job, compared to 54 per cent last September.

Critics also noted Trump's decision to visit a Florida dentist rather than using the White House dental operatory. The appointment wouldn't have been questioned if not for the White House's apparent lack of transparency. Trump has made two visits to the Florida facility this year.

Concerns Mount as Trump Heads for Next Major Appointment

Trump is scheduled for a medical and dental appointment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, but the White House has yet to confirm the date. He had his annual physical exam there in April last year, returning in October for a 'scheduled follow-up.' Barbabella confirmed Trump had a preventive CT scan 'to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.'

That has been a key point of contention and speculation about Trump's health, especially after he repeatedly sported bruises on his hands during public events. Independent doctors also noted his swollen legs and apparent sleepiness as symptoms of questionable health.

White House Addresses Rumours About Trump's Health

Read more Donald Trump Faces Fresh Health Scrutiny Ahead of Third Walter Reed Visit in 13 Months Donald Trump Faces Fresh Health Scrutiny Ahead of Third Walter Reed Visit in 13 Months

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the swelling was a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, a 'benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.' She also said the bruises were caused by 'frequent handshaking' and Trump's aspiring regimen.

'President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises,' White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a recent statement. 'He remains in excellent health.'

The White House's apparent secrecy around Donald Trump's condition invites immediate comparisons with his own past attacks on Joe Biden's health, when Trump repeatedly cast Biden as too frail or confused to lead. That contrast makes the current silence look politically loaded, because the same public scrutiny Trump once demanded of Biden is now being applied to his own medical situation.