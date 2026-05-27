Donald Trump's carefully curated image of physical vigour came under fresh scrutiny on Monday night, when MS NOW host Michael Steele questioned the White House's claim about the President's height and weight by comparing him on air to two NFL players with near-identical listed measurements.

The White House announced after Trump's April 2025 physical that the 79-year-old President is 6ft 3in tall and weighs 224 pounds, giving him a body mass index of 28, which is classified as overweight but not obese. The figures were quickly met with scepticism from critics and medical commentators, many of whom argued that the numbers appeared flattering, both in terms of his height and his weight.

Trump had another so-called physical today. His doctors and Trump called it "perfect." Just like when his doctor stated in the past, Trump is a specimen at 6' 3" 224 pds. The man is a machine. Six pack coming in 3,2,1... pic.twitter.com/apUcI4VGau — Be Great Educate (@BeGreatEducate1) May 27, 2026

On his show Weeknight, Steele decided to put what he called Trump's 'physical space' claims to a test that did not require a stethoscope. Producers displayed a split-screen graphic featuring photographs of the president alongside images of two current NFL stars, both listed with statistics roughly similar to Trump's.

One panel showed Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, 28, who the NFL lists at 6ft 4in and 229 pounds, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, also 28, listed at 6ft 3in and 225 pounds. Trump's image, with the White House's 6ft 3in and 224-pound figures attached, appeared beside the pair. The contrast in build was obvious to anyone watching.

Steele, a former Republican National Committee chair who stands, as he noted, at 6ft 4in himself, remarked that Trump 'is a lot shorter than me', adding that he found it striking that the president routinely presents himself in a way that 'strains credulity'. His aside was less a formal medical challenge than an invitation to viewers to trust their eyes.

Donald Trump's weight compared to NFL athletes as health questioned in MS NOW segmenthttps://t.co/eLCKxJVS7X — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 27, 2026

The segment was not solely about vanity metrics. Pollster Cornell Belcher, appearing on the MS NOW panel, argued that disputes over Trump's physique and what he described as visible signs of ageing strike at the heart of Trump's political mythology. The MAGA movement, Belcher said, has long leaned on the image of Trump as a 'tough guy' and a kind of American strongman.

Belcher told the programme that this strongman persona 'begins to crumble' when the president is seen nodding off in public, struggling to complete sentences or displaying what he called 'visible signs of being 80'. Trump is 79, but Belcher's point was less about the exact number and more about the impression of decline that opponents insist is becoming harder to ignore.

Donald Trump, NFL Comparisons And A Question Of Image

The juxtaposition with Metcalf and Darnold was clearly designed to be visually jarring. Metcalf, known in the league for his muscular frame, and Darnold, a professional quarterback, both present as elite athletes. Trump, by contrast, has a softer, less defined build in the most recent photographs.

The White House's figures put the president almost exactly in line with those players on paper, which is why the 'eyeball test' made for such arresting television. To Steele and his guests, the visual gap between the NFL physiques and Trump's silhouette underscored their suspicion that the official stats are more political than clinical.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on either the height-and-weight figures or the MS NOW segment. There has been no independent verification of Trump's current measurements beyond the official medical summary, so any alternative estimates remain speculative and should be treated with caution.

Michael Steele put it to the eyeball test, comparing a photo of the president side-by-side with two athletes of similar listed sizes.

https://t.co/gSHqYyqUu8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 27, 2026

Strongman Branding Meets Health Concerns For Donald Trump

The debate over Trump's body is only one piece of a broader argument over his fitness for office. Since his return to the White House, The Daily Beast has catalogued a series of apparent health and cognition concerns, including repeated sightings of bruises on his hands, swollen ankles and episodes where he appears to fall asleep during high-level meetings.

Read more Is Donald Trump Healthy? POTUS Accused of Caking 'Dead Man's Hand' in 5 Layers of Makeup Is Donald Trump Healthy? POTUS Accused of Caking 'Dead Man's Hand' in 5 Layers of Makeup

The outlet has also highlighted a pattern of verbal stumbles and looping repetition in Trump's public remarks. One leading psychiatrist, cited in that reporting, has questioned his mental fitness, pointing to these gaffes and habits as worrying signs. Those assessments are, of course, interpretations rather than clinical diagnoses, but they feed into a broader narrative that Trump's age and health are becoming harder to gloss over.

The administration, for its part, has projected a consistently upbeat picture. Officials have emphasised Trump's 'vitality' and downplayed awkward public moments, much as they have stood by the official height and weight recorded in his April physical. That insistence on a rosy storyline is precisely what frustrates some medical professionals.

Cardiologist Jonathan Reiner told The Washington Post on Monday that 'there just seems to be a lack of candour from the White House,' a remark that will resonate with voters already inclined to doubt the president's word.

For Trump's supporters, the criticism may land as partisan nitpicking. For others, Steele's side-by-side with two NFL players offered something simpler and more unsettling than a political talking point: an unflattering mirror.