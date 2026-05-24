Donald Trump displayed a bruised right hand on Friday while leaving New York after a speaking event and boarding his flight back to Washington from Morristown Airport in New Jersey, reviving scrutiny of the president's health. The 79-year-old showed reporters a purple-coloured palm on the tarmac rather than hiding it, as he often has before.

Attention to Trump's hand did not begin this week. He has repeatedly appeared with makeup or bandages covering bruising, while aides have pointed to constant handshaking and his use of aspirin as the explanation. That history matters because the latest appearance stood out precisely for how uncovered it was.

The back of Trump's hands was slathered with concealer today. Both hands. pic.twitter.com/vxzZOzSoyz — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 22, 2026

Trump's Bruising Question

Trump reportedly takes 325 mg of aspirin a day to keep his blood thin, and contrasts that with a recommended daily dose for men of 75 mg to 100 mg. In remarks previously given to The Wall Street Journal, he described that habit in his own unusually vivid way, saying, 'I'm a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?' The quote does not answer the medical question, but it does show how personally Trump frames it.

The White House has already offered a simpler explanation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said Trump 'has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.' Even so, the recurrence has kept the issue alive, especially because Trump usually masks the marks with makeup or bandages and did the opposite on Friday.

Trump's Vein Diagnosis

The latest images also arrive with a more consequential piece of background. Last July, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common in older people that can make it harder for blood to travel back to the heart. OK! says that can lead to blood pooling in the veins of the arms and legs and, in turn, significant swelling.

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That helps explain why attention has shifted beyond his hand. The report points to visibly puffy ankles during Trump's meeting last month with King Charles at the Oval Office, where his socks appeared to wrap tightly around swollen ankles. During that same visit, he also appeared to use makeup on both hands to hide dark, purplish discolouration. Trump told The Wall Street Journal he was not keen on compression socks, saying simply, 'I didn't like them.'

Those were not presented as isolated moments. Trump's swollen ankles were also seen during a meeting with Mark Carney in October 2025 and again earlier this month on a trip to the dentist with his son, Donald Trump Jr.. There is no new medical evidence beyond those appearances, which is worth stating plainly, but it does show why each new image now attracts outsized scrutiny.

Still, the report is stronger on what can be seen than on what can be proved. It documents a bruise, repeated swelling and the administration's explanations, but it does not produce fresh medical records that would confirm whether the discolouration and ankle swelling belong to one issue or several. Nothing beyond the public statements is newly confirmed in the piece, so some caution is warranted even as the visuals keep doing their work. In politics, that is often enough to keep a story moving long after the facts stop short.

That tension runs through the official messaging as well. While the report catalogues bruising, swelling and concealment, it also cites a statement from Trump's spokesperson insisting that the president has 'tremendous health' and is 'a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having,' Between those upbeat assurances and the steady drip of photographs prompting fresh speculation, the White House has left itself little room when the next image emerges.