Tim Walz's blunt six-word message attacking President Donald Trump has exploded across social media, drawing millions of views and placing the former Democratic vice presidential nominee at the centre of a growing bipartisan chorus questioning the president's mental fitness.

'The President has lost his mind,' Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, posted on X Tuesday, April 7. Within hours, the post had amassed 6.8 million views, with over 270,000 likes, and more than 18,000 replies, making it one of the most viral political statements of the day.

The President has lost his mind. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 7, 2026

Why Walz's Tweet Struck a Nerve

The timing of Walz's message proved significant. It arrived as Trump issued a now-deleted escalating threat against Iran on Truth Social, warning that 'a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again' if Tehran failed to meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump says “a whole civilization will die tonight” in a new post. pic.twitter.com/bHgrnR0SgR — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 7, 2026

What made Walz's attack so potent was the unlikely coalition now sharing his assessment. Former Trump loyalists have broken ranks in dramatic fashion, echoing the Democratic governor's criticism of the president's mental state.

Former MAGA Allies Turn on Trump

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, once considered one of Trump's most devoted congressional supporters before resigning in January, posted on X calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. '25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,' Greene wrote. 'This is evil and madness.'

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, went further, posting that 'the 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness.'

The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness. https://t.co/b60wlO4OuW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 7, 2026

Right-wing media figure Alex Jones, who helped propel Trump's political rise, also called for his removal. 'Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie,' Jones wrote on X. 'This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!'

🚨🚨WAR CRIME ALERT!!🚨🚨- Trump on Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.



The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!



Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.



This IS… pic.twitter.com/rE0RUesZt4 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

Trump Brushes Off Mental Health Questions

When asked about critics questioning his mental state during a White House briefing, Trump dismissed the concerns outright.

'I haven't heard that,' Trump said in response to a question about whether his mental health should be examined. 'But if that's the case, you're going to have to have more people like me.'

The president's defiant response came after his Easter weekend posts included an expletive-filled warning to Iran. 'Open the f---in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell,' Trump had written on Truth Social.

Growing Calls for Removal

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 50 House Democrats had called for Trump's removal through the 25th Amendment or impeachment. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the president of making 'a threat of genocide' that 'merits removal from office'.

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota labelled Trump's threats 'sickeningly evil' and called for impeachment. 'When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?' she wrote on X.

Sickeningly evil. Donald Trump must be impeached.



When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office? https://t.co/h0IGa39m0o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 7, 2026

Despite the growing outcry, Vice President JD Vance has given no indication he would act to invoke the 25th Amendment.

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran brokered by Pakistan, pulling back from his threat just 90 minutes before his self-imposed deadline.

For Walz, the tweet marked a return to the national spotlight following his unsuccessful 2024 campaign alongside Kamala Harris. His six-word verdict now stands as a rallying cry for Trump's critics on both sides of the political divide.