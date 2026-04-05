US President Donald Trump's latest military ultimatum has provoked a blistering response from Tehran, with a senior national security official promising to send the commander-in-chief 'straight to the depths of hell.' The sharp escalation follows Trump's declaration that Iran has just 48 hours to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz or face unprecedented devastation.

As the search continues for a downed American pilot, the exchange marks a significant rhetorical escalation with Trump's deadline now rapidly approaching. Neither side is showing any indication of backing down, and international concern over the conflict's trajectory continues to mount.

Read more Donald Trump's Iran Address: White House Confirms Major Security Update Following Toll Threats Donald Trump's Iran Address: White House Confirms Major Security Update Following Toll Threats

Trump's Ultimatum to Tehran

Trump posted on Truth Social on 4 April 2026 to issue a direct warning over the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Iran's leadership that a previous ten-day deadline had nearly expired. The post came as US and Iranian forces continued to manoeuvre across the region following weeks of airstrikes and military clashes, with troops from both sides moving into position.

'Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,' Trump wrote, concluding with 'Glory be to GOD!' The post came as US and Iranian forces continued to manoeuvre across the region following weeks of airstrikes and military clashes.

The fighting broke out over a month ago and has already thrown global energy markets into chaos, completely shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade costs international trade an estimated $480 million (approximately £400 million) daily. Trump had previously threatened to obliterate Iranian power plants, beginning with the largest facilities, if the shipping lane remained closed to international vessels.

Iran will send you and your soldiers straight to the depths of hell; where you’ve always belonged.

Glory be to GOD! pic.twitter.com/uTsVNSjbLZ — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) April 4, 2026

Tehran Issues Direct Rebuttal to Trump

Iranian officials were swift to reject the ultimatum. A senior national security official delivered a direct public rebuttal, explicitly addressing Trump and US military forces deployed in the region.

'Iran will send you and your soldiers straight to the depths of hell where you've always belonged,' the official declared in a widely circulated video. Echoing the religious tone of Trump's initial post, the official added, 'Glory be to God.'

Iran has shown no indication of altering its position, with its leadership maintaining it holds a tactical advantage in the current standoff. Iranian officials have continued to dismiss US demands publicly, framing them as evidence of a weakening American position rather than a credible military threat.

Search Under Way for Downed US Pilot

Away from the public exchange, US forces are searching for an American pilot who ejected over Iranian territory after their F-15 fighter jet was shot down. It marks the first confirmed loss of a US aircraft since American and Israeli forces began joint strikes on Iran earlier this year.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf has publicly ridiculed the American military strategy in statements since the loss was confirmed, reflecting the broader posture of Iranian officials who have framed the rescue effort as further evidence of US vulnerability. Residents of Tehran have reported thick smoke blanketing the city from sustained bombing, and a video circulating on social media has added to international concern about the scale of the strikes as the deadline approaches.

With the 48-hour window closing and no diplomatic movement from either side, the global community is watching closely for any shift in Iran's position before Trump's ultimatum expires.