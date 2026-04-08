A high school AP American Government textbook has placed President Donald Trump close to Adolf Hitler on an authoritarian scale, prompting widespread discussion and social media outrage. The political compass exercise, which charts public figures on axes of economic ideology and authoritarianism, was intended as a classroom tool for students to analyse political ideologies but has become a flashpoint for criticism among conservative observers.

Karol Markowicz, a columnist for The New York Post and Fox News, posted images of the textbook on social media, highlighting Trump's position on the chart. On the Y-axis representing authoritarianism, Trump is shown near the top, while on the X-axis measuring economic stance, he is far-right but slightly below Hitler. Other figures placed on the compass include Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Joseph Stalin, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

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Political Compass Shows Ideological Placements

As reported by The Mirror US, the textbook uses a two-dimensional political compass to illustrate ideological differences. The Y-axis ranges from authoritarian to libertarian, while the X-axis measures economic left to right. Trump's placement indicates a high degree of authoritarianism paired with a strong right-wing economic stance.

Ted Cruz appears slightly lower on the authoritarian scale and only marginally further right economically. Joseph Stalin is positioned high on authoritarianism but on the far-left of the economic axis, reflecting his communist ideology. Former leaders such as Obama, Clinton, Bush, and Thatcher are placed lower on both axes, indicating more moderate positions.

The political compass exercise draws from survey data on the Political Compass blog, which asks individuals to respond to questions about economic policy and social issues. Profiles for public figures are compiled from campaign statements, voting records, and documented positions. The textbook presents the compass as a student exercise, encouraging learners to question whether the placements accurately reflect the political stances of each figure.

Social Media and Public Reactions

Conservative commentators have reacted strongly to the textbook's content. Markowicz highlighted the comparison on X, drawing attention to what she described as the exercise's controversial nature.

A teen cousin showed me this in her AP American Government book. Trump is similar ideologically to Hitler and Bernie Sanders is a touch off the center to the left. pic.twitter.com/IHZhUIBf8y — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 4, 2026

Podcaster Trish Regan commented that the placement could be viewed as 'an attempt to brainwash children.' Elon Musk also weighed in on social media, describing the chart as 'nuts'.

This is nuts https://t.co/i67WtrM1hV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2026

Some parents expressed concern over perceived political bias in school materials, with a few suggesting they might withdraw their children from classes to avoid exposure to anti-Trump content.

These reactions reflect broader debates over educational material and political influence in schools. Trump has previously criticised US schools for promoting what he describes as leftist ideologies, and his administration has issued executive orders aimed at increasing parental oversight in K–12 education.

Context on Trump and Authoritarianism

Observers note that some of Trump's actions since returning to office in 2025 have raised questions about authoritarian tendencies. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over immigration policies and the treatment of protesting students on college campuses.

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, has publicly described Trump as 'certainly an authoritarian'. Researchers at the London School of Economics emphasise, however, that Trump remains a democratically elected leader, pointing to his decisive 2024 election victory.

Textbook Exercise Aims for Critical Thinking

The textbook includes the political compass exercise to foster analytical skills among students. Accompanying text explains that the graphic is 'a way of thinking of ideology two-dimensionally' and notes that the left typically supports shared economic action while the right favours individual economic initiative. Students are asked to discuss whether they agree with the placement of each figure, providing a classroom opportunity to examine political ideologies rather than a prescriptive viewpoint.

The AP American Government textbook's inclusion of the political compass highlights ongoing debates over the role of political content in education and how public figures are represented in classroom materials.