President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iran's bridges and power plants has drawn criticism from some Republicans, and calls for impeachment are trending online. The president warned during Monday's White House press conference that the entire country could be taken out in one night if no deal is reached by Tuesday's 8 pm Eastern Time deadline.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who spoke with Trump by phone, said the president remains committed to the timeline despite criticisms.

GOP Rebels Join Calls for Immediate Impeachment



Read more Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Bid As Iran War Stokes US Constitutional Clash Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Bid As Iran War Stokes US Constitutional Clash

The reaction from within the Republican Party has been swift and severe. There is now a growing number of fed-up Republicans who are no longer supportive of Trump's choices, and they are calling him out after stating his plans to destroy the 'entire' Iran overnight.

Former allies and conservative commentators have expressed horror at the casual mention of wiping out an entire nation. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a once-staunch Trump ally and supporter, is calling for the 25th Amendment, even calling the president's attack on Iran' evil and madness.' According to her, 'Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.'

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, who used to be among the loudest supporters of Trump, also called out the president for genocide and likened the head of state to a supervillain from the Marvel superhero movies.

'Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie,' Jones wrote. 'This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!'

🚨🚨WAR CRIME ALERT!!🚨🚨- Trump on Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.



The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!



Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie.



This IS… pic.twitter.com/rE0RUesZt4 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 7, 2026

Anthony Scaramucci, a financier and former White House Communications Director, took to X (formerly Twitter), urging others to 'Wake up' amid Trump's call for a 'nuclear strike.' 'Seek his removal immediately,' the registered Republican who is among Trump's fiercest critics wrote. He also called out Senator John Thune to denounce Trump and 'remove this crazy person.'

Wake up: he is calling for A NUCLEAR STRIKE. Seek his removal immediately. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 7, 2026

“A whole civilization will die tonight.” @johnthune Senator Thune: Are you serious right now? Are you not going to denounce this? Are you not going to seek the removal of this crazy person?



This is your responsibility that is what Article I of the Constitution is about. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 7, 2026

Article I provides Congress with the authority to impeach. Meanwhile, the 25th Amendment, which Green is campaigning for, allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to strip the president of his powers and transfer the executive power to the vice president.

Democrats Label Rhetoric as Incitement to Genocide

Progressive lawmakers have been even more direct in their condemnation of the president's remarks. Representative Ilhan Omar and Congressman Paul D Tonko have both issued formal statements calling for immediate impeachment proceedings. They argue that the president's words amount to a documented threat of genocide against the Iranian people.

Omar emphasised that threatening to take out an entire country in a single night is a clear signal of intent to commit mass atrocities. She called the threat 'sickeningly evil' and urged her colleagues to act before the verbal threats translate into military action.

'Donald Trump must be impeached,' she wrote on X. 'When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?'

Sickeningly evil. Donald Trump must be impeached.



When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office? https://t.co/h0IGa39m0o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 7, 2026

This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove.



This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/yoprhvqOE8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 6, 2026

Paul Tonko echoed the same sentiment, stating that the president's behaviour has become a direct threat to global peace and security. In a press release, he stated that Trump was 'publicly threatening to commit genocide.'

Tonko feels that the 'genocidal talk from an unhinged madman President' betrays American democratic values and the country's commitment to freedom, democracy, and human rights. He urges the House of Representatives to 'reconvene and vote to impeach Donald Trump.'

Trump Threatens Iran With Total Infrastructure Collapse

During a volatile press conference at the White House on Monday, the president outlined a military strategy directed at Iran. He claimed that the United States has already finalised plans to target every bridge and power plant within Iranian borders. This proposed campaign would effectively dismantle the nation's ability to function as a modern state.

The president was explicit about the timeline and the scale of the intended destruction. 'The entire country could be taken out in one night,' Trump said. He followed this by suggesting the window for action was imminent, stating, 'And that night might be tomorrow night.'