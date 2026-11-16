Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has posted images of a proposed gold 'TrumpCare' card to urge President Donald Trump to support universal healthcare.

Shared on X, the mock-up followed a CNN interview in which El-Sayed offered to put Trump's name on a Medicare-for-All-style programme.

The card promises coverage without premiums, deductibles or co-payments for covered care. A graphic of Trump's signature appears on the front, but the image is not a government-issued insurance card or evidence of presidential approval.

El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 3 November Senate election, campaigned on Medicare for All. His latest pitch offers a change in branding rather than a departure from that policy.

Abdul El-Sayed Shares Gold TrumpCare Card With Direct Appeal

In his X post on 12 November, El-Sayed wrote, 'This is a message for @realDonaldTrump. Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.'

The reverse of the proposed card states that it can be presented at a doctor's surgery, hospital, clinic, or pharmacy. It promises no premiums, deductibles or co-payments for covered services. Those are claims about a proposed scheme, not benefits currently available to patients.

This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.



Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. pic.twitter.com/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

The mock-up does not explain which treatments would qualify, how care would be funded or what legislation would be required. El-Sayed has not announced an implementation timetable.

Its gold design resembles Trump's separate Gold Card immigration programme. According to the official government website, eligible individual applicants pay a $15,000 processing fee and, after vetting, make a $1 million contribution to expedite the immigration process.

Successful applicants must still meet immigration requirements to obtain lawful permanent residency. The immigration programme has no connection to El-Sayed's healthcare proposal beyond the apparent borrowing of its branding.

Abdul El-Sayed Says Trump Can Put His Name on Medicare for All

El-Sayed floated the naming offer during an appearance on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, 10 November.

Collins reminded him that he had previously suggested calling Medicare for All 'TrumpCare for All' if that would help secure its passage.

Turning towards the camera, he addressed the president directly. 'Donald, if you're watching, we can put your name on it. I know you like to put your name on stuff.'

He added, 'You can finally meet the unmet promise in America to guarantee everybody health care. So it's on the table if you want to do it.'

Collins asked whether he was serious. 'No, I'm absolutely serious,' El-Sayed replied, explaining that what the programme achieved mattered more than its name.

He argued that medical debt and insurance costs made universal coverage urgent. His stated goal was to ensure patients could see a doctor without worrying about unaffordable bills.

El-Sayed also acknowledged that he had not spoken to Trump. 'I haven't talked to the president,' he said, adding that he was interested in whether the administration would cooperate with Democrats.

Democrats are preparing to take control of Congress in January 2027, but legislation establishing national health insurance would still require presidential approval or sufficient support to override a veto.

El-Sayed acknowledged that he would need to persuade fellow Democrats, some of whom might not support his proposal.

For now, the gold TrumpCare card remains a political mock-up. Neither the interview nor the social media post establishes that Trump has accepted the offer or that a new federal healthcare benefit exists.