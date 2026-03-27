US President Donald Trump returned to public view on Thursday 26 March at his 11th cabinet meeting of his second term, appearing with visible bruises on both hands after a roughly 24-hour absence from public events. The marks were still noticeable despite makeup, drawing attention as cameras covered a meeting focused in part on the conflict involving Iran.

For context, Trump had maintained a full public schedule on Tuesday 25 March before dropping from view after about 5pm ET, with no public appearances listed on Wednesday ahead of Thursday morning's cabinet session at 10am ET. Online observers have previously pointed to similar gaps in his schedule near the end of the month, although there has been no official indication that those breaks are linked to any medical issue.

Trump's Hand Bruises Draw Renewed Scrutiny

The bruising was more conspicuous this time because it appeared on both hands rather than one, and because attempts to cover it did not fully work under close-up television and press photography. Trump has previously faced scrutiny over visible makeup used to conceal bruising and skin redness during public appearances.

A new photo has dropped of Trump's bruised hand at his cabinet meeting this morning pic.twitter.com/wCKCnVaiQl — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026

The president and his team have offered explanations for similar marks before. Trump has previously attributed bruising on his hand to minor knocks and to frequent handshaking, while Reuters reported in January that he also linked a fresh bruise to aspirin use. Aspirin can increase bruising risk because it thins the blood, but the White House had not issued a new explanation on Thursday for the latest marks.

That absence of an updated response matters because the images were captured during a high-profile meeting, not a fleeting rope line or departure shot. In a political environment already primed for speculation, even a routine medical explanation can become a story when it is missing.

Trump Cabinet Meeting Adds To Questions

The cabinet session itself added another layer to the scrutiny. Video from the meeting showed Trump with his eyes closed and head lowered for several seconds while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed a US strike that killed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander. The moment circulated quickly online and followed earlier reports that critics and supporters alike had begun raising questions about the president's stamina in public appearances.

President Trump fell asleep during War Secretary Hegseth's speech.

He was fighting a losing battle with sleep. pic.twitter.com/8zD4XKpf0q — 𝐓𝐌𝐓 (@TMT_arabic) March 26, 2026

The meeting came at a particularly sensitive time for the administration's foreign policy. Trump has signalled interest in direct talks over Iran while, at the same time, more than 1,000 US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division were reported to be preparing for deployment to the Middle East. That mix of diplomacy and military readiness has created an uncertain backdrop for any discussion of the president's condition, because routine visual details now land in the middle of a live national security debate.

There is no public evidence that Thursday's bruising was connected to a serious health event, and no official medical update accompanied Trump's return. Equally, the repeated visibility of the marks has made them difficult for the White House to dismiss as a one-off curiosity, particularly when they coincide with gaps in the president's public schedule.

Polling suggests the administration has little room to absorb unnecessary uncertainty. An AP-NORC survey found Trump's approval rating at 40 per cent, a figure that was steady but relatively low for this stage of the term. In that context, even minor unanswered questions about appearance, energy or schedule can travel far beyond the briefing room, especially when the president returns to camera with both hands visibly bruised.