Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has spoken publicly regarding the astronomical £130 million ($175 million) fraud lawsuit filed by his former rival, Floyd Mayweather. De La Hoya, who is widely recognised as one of the most financially successful former athletes in the world, was asked to share his thoughts on the massive legal dispute.

Admittedly, De La Hoya isn't sure if the explosive fraud allegations are entirely true. However, the Golden Boy Promotions founder still offered some highly insightful remarks regarding the situation.

De La Hoya Reflects on Mayweather's Fraud Case

The former multi-weight world champion noted that navigating financial traps is an ongoing challenge for elite athletes. De La Hoya further stated it was 'a shame' that such an incident had happened to someone of Mayweather's stature.

Yet, De La Hoya quickly added that the harsh reality is that financial deception happens to almost everybody in the spotlight.

'Sometimes and most likely you hire people that eventually turn on you,' De La Hoya told FightHype. 'It happens all the time. And it's it's a shame that it's happening to Floyd Mayweather. It's a shame that it's been happening for years to not only athletes but celebrities or people who are making tons of money because they're not managing their circle. They're not managing their life.'

Reflecting on his own finances, De La Hoya emphasised that these exact risks are why he remains incredibly vigilant. He explained that he always meticulously chooses the specific people he trusts with his fortune.

'It's your circle that's all important,' he added. 'And you must hire people. If you're going to hire people that are going to look out for your money and you're going to trust those people, well, you better check the checker. You know, the checker checks the checker. I always live by that rule.'

Oscar Warns on Money Management

De La Hoya also revealed that the timing of the questions regarding Mayweather's situation was actually perfect. He disclosed that he is currently planning to launch a new project specifically designed to give financial advice to his fellow athletes.

Read more 77-Year-Old Bought Gold for Scammers — Twice. Lost $390,000: 'I Was Hoping It Was a Bad Dream' 77-Year-Old Bought Gold for Scammers — Twice. Lost $390,000: 'I Was Hoping It Was a Bad Dream'

'It's funny you bring that up because I was thinking about a new segment that I want to come out with, giving advice to fighters or giving advice to athletes who come across a lot of money,' the boxing legend divulged.

Mayweather Targets Former Adviser in Fraud Lawsuit

De La Hoya's comments come as details continue to emerge from Mayweather's staggering £130 million ($175 million) lawsuit against his former adviser, Jona Rechnitz, alongside several corporate entities. The legal complaint alleges a years-long campaign of deception, featuring unauthorised wire transfers and phantom investments.

Among the most shocking claims are allegations that £75 million ($100 million) worth of jewellery was improperly offloaded, and that Mayweather unknowingly signed away the title to his private jet.

Mayweather is scheduled to fight Greek kickboxing icon Mike Zambidis in a highly-anticipated exhibition boxing match on 27 June 2026 at the Telekom Center Athens inside the OAKA Olympic Complex.

The bout will headline 'Battle of the Legends', an 18-fight card featuring matches in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and freestyle wrestling.