Elon Musk's companies, xAI and SpaceX, have been sued by Mississippi residents, who allege that a power plant supplying nearby data centres has subjected them to relentless noise and vibrations. The case, made public on Tuesday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, was filed by three residents on behalf of a proposed class believed to include more than 10,000 people.

According to the lawsuit, the disturbance has become an unavoidable part of daily life for those living near the facility in Southaven. Residents allege that the constant noise has damaged their well-being, affected property values, and disrupted the comfort and security of their homes.

The legal action argues that the companies failed to take reasonable steps to address the issue and instead allowed what it describes as excessive and offensive noise to continue. The lawsuit seeks compensation for several alleged harms and comes as scrutiny of AI-related infrastructure projects continues to grow.

Residents Claim Constant Noise Has Harmed Their Lives

The lawsuit accuses xAI and SpaceX of negligence and creating a public nuisance through what residents describe as 'omnipresent and inescapable' noise coming from a power plant that fuels nearby data centres.

According to the filing, the impact extends far beyond simple annoyance. The plaintiffs argue that the constant noise and vibrations have eroded their quality of life and left many residents dealing with emotional distress. They also claim that the disturbance has reduced the value of homes in the surrounding area.

The lawsuit states that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure is having serious consequences for communities across the United States. It argues that thousands of residents are being exposed to near-constant noise and vibrations as companies race to develop and power large-scale AI facilities.

The residents are seeking damages related to emotional distress, declining property values, and other alleged harms. In addition to financial compensation, they are also seeking the disgorgement of an unspecified amount of profits.

Robert Wiygul, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the issue strikes at the heart of what people expect from their homes.

'Our homes are supposed to be a sanctuary for us against the world,' Wiygul said in a statement.

He added that 'when they are invaded by noise 24 hours a day, it takes that fundamental peace of a good and decent life away from us.'

Neither xAI nor SpaceX immediately responded to requests for comment following the lawsuit's publication. MZX Tech, a subsidiary of xAI, was also named as a defendant in the case. Elon Musk himself was not named as a defendant.

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Southaven Facility Already Facing Separate Legal Challenge

The lawsuit centres on a Southaven facility that the plaintiffs say powers data centres in and around the city through gas-fired turbines. According to the filing, xAI invested more than £14.7 billion in developing the plant, with support from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

The case arrives as the company is already facing another legal battle linked to the same facility and its surrounding operations.

In April, the NAACP filed a separate lawsuit against xAI, alleging that the company violated environmental regulations related to the power plant and data centres. That case remains pending.

The latest lawsuit focuses on the effect the facility is allegedly having on nearby residents rather than environmental compliance issues. However, both cases highlight growing concerns surrounding the expansion of AI infrastructure and the demands such projects place on local communities.

Further attention was drawn to the dispute last month when the U.S. Justice Department indicated it may become involved in the NAACP's case. In a court filing, the department said the lawsuit raises important legal and policy questions about the government's role in developing AI infrastructure.

While the outcome of either case remains uncertain, the new lawsuit represents a significant challenge for Musk's companies as they continue expanding their AI ambitions. For the residents behind the case, the focus remains on what they describe as the daily impact of living near the Southaven operation.