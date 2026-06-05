Adult film performer Drake Von has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of felony domestic battery by strangulation, with police records showing the 23-year-old, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was taken into custody on Tuesday, 2 June and booked on multiple domestic violence-related counts.

The adult star, best known online for a planned '1,000 men' sex challenge, now faces allegations he tried to choke his partner, though he has publicly dismissed the case as little more than an online hoax and 'publicity stunt.'

The reports came after officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detained Bacon and listed three accusations against him: felony domestic battery by strangulation, felony coercion constituting domestic violence, and a separate misdemeanour domestic battery charge.

Court filings and charging documents have not yet been made publicly available, and no formal plea has been entered.

The identity of the alleged victim has not been confirmed by police or prosecutors. That gap has left online commentators filling in the blanks, with some outlets claiming the partner is male and others suggesting the partner is female. Without official confirmation, the complainant's gender remains guesswork, a reminder of how quickly the internet can outpace the paperwork.

In comments attributed to him by TMZ, Drake Von has rejected the domestic battery allegations outright. He told the outlet that the charges are false, that the situation has been 'exaggerated,' and that it stems from what he describes as a misunderstanding.

In the same report, he is said to have suggested the case is essentially an online hoax and a 'publicity stunt,' insisting the charges will ultimately be dropped. Those claims have not been backed up in any official statement from the Las Vegas authorities.

Drake Von, Adult Star And Architect Of The '1,000 Men' Challenge

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Drake Von has built an unusually high profile even within an industry that lives and dies on notoriety.

Adult press routinely describes him as a 'muscle twink' or 'jock,' a deliberately marketable mix of boyish branding and gym-bulked physique, and he has leveraged that persona into a large audience on subscription platforms and social media.

Within adult circles, he is frequently talked up as one of the top-earning independent performers, though hard numbers are rarely disclosed.

He began shooting adult content shortly after turning 18, initially after presenting himself as straight and dating women. His subsequent move into gay adult films, while continuing to speak openly about attraction to multiple genders, has been part of his appeal and his controversy.

In interviews, he has embraced the label of bisexual performer while also setting firm boundaries about what he will and will not do on camera.

On The Sex Interview podcast last year, Bacon drove that point home in blunt terms. 'I'll never do a bottoming scene. I'm sorry to tell you,' he said. 'Never. I know that's your fantasy. Like, I know that you've searched the internet for it. It's never going to happen, you know.'

It is the kind of quote that turns into a meme, and he has shown little discomfort in trading on that notoriety.

Then there is the '1,000 men' challenge, the stunt that really sent his name beyond the adult niche and into mainstream tabloids. Bacon has promoted plans to film himself having separate sexual encounters with 1,000 different men in a 24‑hour window, to be released as content.

No formal date was ever confirmed before his arrest, and there is no public evidence that the event reached the shooting stage.

In an interview with PRIDE Magazine in October 2025, one of the more detailed sit‑downs he has given, Bacon insisted the concept was about more than shock value.

'You must also be an active practitioner of safe sex,' he said. 'This isn't just a publicity stunt. I want to spread the word about safe sex and educate the masses.'

Whether you take that at face value or see it as a careful spin, he has been consistent in framing himself as both exhibitionist and educator.

Arrest Puts Drake Von's Carefully Built Persona Under Scrutiny

The arrest now threatens to pull that carefully managed persona apart. Drake Von is not just a solo act; he is also one half of a highly watched, increasingly toxic sibling double act. His identical twin, Silas Brooks, helped launch their early fame, with the pair appearing in joint content and cross‑promoting each other.

Over time, that relationship has become public and fractious, with insults and sniping traded across social media.

The domestic violence accusations land in that already drama-saturated landscape, where every new post or allegation can be weaponised.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has not released a narrative report of the alleged incident, and there has been no official comment from prosecutors beyond the bare listing of charges. No lawyer has yet issued a public defence statement on Bacon's behalf, and there is no confirmed court date available in the material seen so far. Until those formal steps occur, many of the more lurid claims circulating on social media rest on little more than speculation.

For now, what can be said with certainty is tightly limited. A 23‑year‑old adult performer trading under the name Drake Von has been arrested and booked on serious domestic battery charges in Las Vegas. He says the case is baseless and will collapse. The rest, the circumstances inside that private relationship, the truth of what happened before police arrived, remains firmly out of public view, even as the internet rushes to fill in the gaps.