Just days after Lena the Plug filed for divorce from Adam22, one of the couple's most prominent industry associates is questioning whether the split is genuine. DJ Akademiks has publicly dismissed the divorce as a 'promotional stunt', arguing that several details surrounding the filing do not add up.

His comments have added a new layer of speculation to a story already generating significant discussion online, particularly given the long history between the content creators and their willingness to make their relationship part of their public brands. DJ Akademiks' claims come after court filings revealed that Lena, whose legal name is Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce from Adam22, born Adam Grandmaison, on 1 June. While neither party has suggested the filing is anything other than legitimate, Akademiks says he remains unconvinced.

'I'm Down To Take a Bet With Anybody': Akademiks Questions the Split

DJ Akademiks, a longtime collaborator of Adam22, weighed in on the latter's ongoing divorce. Speaking on a livestream, Akademiks said he immediately suspected the divorce announcement was tied to a future content release.

'I'm in a group chat with Adam. I immediately called this out as a promotional stunt. I said, come on, what video are y'all dropping now?' Akademiks said.

The Jamaican-American podcaster pointed to several factors that fuelled his scepticism. He noted that Lena filed for divorce on her birthday and allegedly referred to Adam22 as her 'husband' in a video posted the same day. He also highlighted that Lena filed without an attorney, describing the move as unusual given the couple's financial situation.

'She filed it without a lawyer. That's a big red flag,' Akademiks added.

The YouTuber and livestreamer further disputed claims regarding Lena's access to financial resources. Citing conversations he had with her in person, he argued that she previously portrayed her finances as separate from Adam22's.

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The media personality said he trolled Adam22 after hearing the story. DJ Akademiks wasn't convinced by the whole situation, calling it a 'Wack 100 play' and suggesting that the couple was only using the divorce to stir the pot. He also joked about participating in what he described as a 'fake divorce thing'.

'I told him, I said, Adam, give me 5% of whatever f**k video y'all about to drop. And I will play along and act like I am surprised that y'all are getting divorced or play into this fake divorce thing,' Akademiks added. 'He didn't respond to my, my request. And I think that was a fatal flaw because I got to, I got to expose this.'

'So basically it's just, it's not real. Okay. And I'm down to take a bet with anybody, even Adam,' he concluded.

Despite Akademiks' claims, no evidence has emerged showing that the divorce filing itself is fabricated.

Akademiks exposes Adam22 & Lena the Plug for faking their divorce as a publicity stunt. He reveals that he asked Adam22 for 5% of the upcoming s*x video they’re set to release, but never got a response. So now hes blowing the lid off the whole thing



“I said Adam, give me 5% of… pic.twitter.com/84cahl2HYO — validate (@validclipx) June 4, 2026

Inside Akademiks And Adam22's Media Alliance

Akademiks' comments carry weight among followers because of his lengthy relationship with Adam22. The pair have spent years operating at the centre of hip-hop media through their respective platforms. They frequently discuss industry controversies, internet culture and creator-economy trends, and often appear on one another's shows or respond to each other's content.

Although they have publicly disagreed on numerous occasions, their relationship has generally been viewed as mutually beneficial. Both have built audiences by covering controversial stories and generating discussion around online personalities.

At one point, Akademiks confronted Adam22 for allowing Lena the Plug to film adult content with Jason Luv. The situation attracted significant online attention and sparked debate about the couple's unconventional approach to relationships and content creation.

'I'm incentivized as a person who makes p*rn to be more open-minded than I might be otherwise,' Adam22 explained.

Lena The Plug's Divorce Filing And Financial Claims

According to divorce documents, Lena filed to end her marriage to Adam22 on 1 June 2026. Reports indicate that the filing includes requests relating to custody, child support, spousal support, and the division of assets.

Lena the Plug seeks to retain the £14,760 ($20,000) value she assigns to her social media accounts, as well as half of the estimated £29,520 ($40,000) value of the couple's podcasts, 'No Jumper' and 'Plug Talk'.

'I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates,' she added, per Page Six.

The divorce filing marked a significant development in a relationship that has been highly publicised for years. Adam22 and Lena began dating in 2016 and later built a business operation around podcasts, social media content, and adult entertainment.

Their relationship became a recurring topic across YouTube, podcasts, and interviews, particularly as they openly discussed aspects of their private lives that many public figures would keep confidential. The couple became engaged in 2020 and married in 2023 after welcoming their daughter, Parker.

While speculation about their divorce continues online, neither Adam22 nor Lena has publicly suggested that the legal proceedings are staged. As a result, Akademiks' claims remain his personal assessment rather than a conclusion supported by court records.