Drake will release his new album, Iceman, on Friday in Toronto, a first full-length project since his highly publicised 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, and the first real test of whether the Canadian star can rebuild his standing in hip-hop after what many in the industry regard as a decisive defeat.

The clash between Drake and Lamar dominated rap last spring, with the two trading diss tracks in rapid succession. It culminated in Lamar's Not Like Us, a single so dominant it spilt far beyond hip-hop circles. Drake responded not only on record but in court, filing a defamation lawsuit against their shared label. That case was dismissed, and although an appeal is pending, within rap culture the verdict has already been delivered: Lamar won, and Drake's aura of invincibility took a hit.

Drake DISSED Kendrick Lamar in new ICEMAN song 👀



"Imma show you what to do lil n****, imma show you what to do lil boy" pic.twitter.com/qT4lcIsQBM — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 15, 2026

Drake New Album 2026: Will 'Iceman' Features Reveal Who Sided With Kendrick?

In a genre where reputation is a kind of currency, the question now is simple and brutal: what is Drake worth after Kendrick? He remains a towering commercial presence, with music, fashion, sports, and online gambling ventures that keep him well out of the underdog bracket. Yet he has not produced a truly era-defining single in years, and that gap has started to matter in a scene that moves fast and rarely forgives creative stasis.

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'The Kendrick battle absolutely dethroned Drake. Up until then, he was considered the leader of the pack, insofar as sales and hit records,' says Sowmya Krishnamurthy, author of The Blueprint: Inside the Business of Roc-A-Fella Records. 'He also just hasn't been able to recover with a hit record. I often like to say all is forgiven with a hit.'

Since the beef erupted, the numbers back up that sense of drift. 'Nokia' and 'What Did I Miss?' both climbed as high as No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, strong by most standards but not the domination associated with Drake's peak years.

Music journalist Peter A. Berry, who has written for XXL and Complex, is even blunter in his assessment of the Lamar episode. He argues that Drake's loss to Lamar on what he calls a 'national and global stage' is probably the most significant defeat any rapper has suffered in a major battle. Lamar then turned Not Like Us into something unprecedented: the first diss track to win record and song of the year at the Grammys in 2025, followed by a Super Bowl halftime performance that felt, to many, like a victory parade.

Pop Titan, Hip-Hop Question Mark

Drake's trademark weapons were used against him. Not Like Us is a diss built as an earworm, stacked with meme-ready lines and a hook that skirts the boundary between rap and pop. It is exactly the sort of crossover magic Drake perfected with In My Feelings and its instantly memed 'Kiki, do you love me?' refrain, or the 'YOLO' catchphrase from The Motto.

And yet, despite the bruising, his broader popularity looks oddly untouched. Just last month, Spotify named Drake the third-most-streamed artist in the platform's global history, behind only Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny. 'He remains this kind of immutable pop culture force,' says Berry, even though he has not enjoyed a long-running No. 1 hit since 2018, when 'Nice for What', 'God's Plan' and 'In My Feelings' crowded the charts.

Drake takes aim Kendrick Lamar in episode 4 of ‘ICEMAN’ 👀



“Damn who is this guy for real, hundred million streams vanished, no one got questions for n****“



“What was the year you said you had slaps, cause I dont remember it going like that, I don’t remember one word of your… pic.twitter.com/ozsp7PpVH3 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 15, 2026

Krishnamurthy is less impressed with the trajectory. 'Drake's music hasn't evolved,' she argues, suggesting that a lack of artistic risk, combined with more fragmented, algorithm-driven listening, has blunted his impact. Many point to his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy as the moment when the relentless run of huge singles and critical enthusiasm began to slow.

'It just feels very sort of scattered and disorganised. It's almost like he's throwing things at the wall and hoping for something to stick,' Krishnamurthy says of his recent output. That is why Iceman, in her view, carries more weight than a standard release. 'Let's say it doesn't perform to certain standards. It will get harder and harder to see him as a viable artist.'

High-Stakes Rollout For 'Iceman' And Drake's Allies

Drake appears to recognise the moment. Iceman has been trailed with uncharacteristic patience. Instead of a surprise drop, there have been livestreams, themed YouTube skits and a carefully staged campaign in Toronto. He covered his regular courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena in ice and turned a downtown parking lot into a giant frozen block hiding the release date, which fans hacked into with blowtorches, sledgehammers and pickaxes.

'Drake has been a genius-level marketer,' says culture critic Matthew Ismael Ruiz. 'He's masterful at commanding attention. The ice block was smart because it forced people to talk about it. It was a physical impediment to anyone in that community, and that instantly goes viral.'

Berry sees the rollout as a reminder of an older Drake, one who enjoyed pushing the spectacle as much as the songs. 'Of all the things he's done in the last few years, this Iceman album rollout has been unambiguously great,' he says. 'It's reminding people that he can be kind of unpredictable.'

Drake calls out DJ Khaled for not speaking up for Palestine on ‘ICEMAN’:



"Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red and green.” pic.twitter.com/6nBd0PiTx4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2026

Still, even the slickest campaign cannot cover for a middling record forever. Krishnamurthy notes that Drake is heading into summer, the season where a certain kind of anthem can reset a narrative overnight. 'If he can come out with a song of the summer, I think that would be really great for him,' she says.

Ruiz, meanwhile, is watching something else: who is willing to stand next to Drake on the track list. Features on Iceman have been kept tightly under wraps, a secrecy he reads as strategic. In the wake of the Lamar feud, guest appearances are not simply artistic choices, but a quiet industry referendum on where loyalties lie. 'The features will be the best indication of his pull in the industry,' Ruiz says, a visible measurement of who stayed close and who drifted.

Whether Iceman becomes a triumphant comeback or a stylish holding pattern will not be settled by streams alone. 'Reputation, culture, these are things that cannot be quantified,' Krishnamurthy points out. Berry adds that 'Drake is very concerned with his own mythology.' Even if the album opens at No. 1, the longer test will be whether it lingers, whether the songs cut through the noise, and whether hip-hop fans decide that the Iceman has thawed enough to matter again.