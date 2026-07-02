The smoke of the blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers has yet to settle. A recent report emerges stating the Boston Celtics spent days demanding one of the NBA's brightest young talents before finally agreeing to send Brown to the Sixers.

Brown's move to Philly has triggered widespread debate across the NBA. Many analysts and fans believe Boston accepted significantly less than expected for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Brown was coming off another outstanding campaign and remained under a long-term contract. Instead, the Celtics agreed to acquire 36-year-old Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round selections.

The package has been widely criticised, with some describing it as a major victory for Philadelphia. According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, however, Boston's initial asking price was far steeper. The Celtics reportedly sought elite young players and a huge collection of draft assets before eventually lowering their demands.

Celtics Compromised Their Demands

Speaking on ESPN, Charania revealed that negotiations changed dramatically over the course of the past week as the Sixers' front office continued discussions with the Celtics. In Boston's original demand, the team expressed its desire to trade for, or include VJ Edgecombe in the Brown package deal.

The reported inclusion of Edgecombe underlines just how highly Boston valued the Bahamian guard. However, that did not happen in the trade that materialised.

'Mike Gansey, the new president in Philadelphia, they have been engaged with Boston over the last week. But, you know, the Celtics, at different points, they've wanted four first-round picks, five first-round picks. We want multiple of your best players. I'm sure at the outset of these conversations, they wanted VJ Edgecombe,' Charania said.

'They wanted four or five first-round picks, but that price over the last week has diminished. And then you saw Mike Gansey and that Sixers front office come in today and swoop in.'

VJ Is A Proven Asset

Edgecombe has rapidly emerged as one of the NBA's most exciting young prospects following an impressive rookie season.

The 20-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 75 games during the 2025-26 campaign. His athleticism, two-way ability and long-term upside have made him a central figure in Philadelphia's future plans.

Had the 76ers agreed to include Edgecombe, the deal would likely have looked very different. Instead, Philadelphia held firm and ultimately secured Brown without sacrificing the young star.

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The Sixers May Not Be Finished as LeBron Links Gather Pace

Philadelphia's aggressive approach may not end with Brown's arrival. Reports in recent days suggest the Sixers remain active in the market and are monitoring the situation surrounding LeBron James.

The four-time NBA champion has been linked with several contenders after speculation over his long-term future intensified. While no agreement appears close, Philadelphia's willingness to pursue another marquee name reflects its ambition to build an immediate championship contender around Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Whether Boston's gamble ultimately proves worthwhile will only become clear over the coming seasons. For now, the Celtics have reshaped their roster, while the 76ers appear determined to keep making headline moves in pursuit of another NBA title.