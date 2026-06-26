Kawhi Leonard has reportedly identified the Toronto Raptors as one of only two teams he would be willing to sign a contract extension with if traded, reigniting speculation over a remarkable return to the franchise he led to its first NBA championship.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, only the Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as destinations where Leonard would consider committing his long-term future if a trade were to materialise. The report has inevitably revived talk of a Toronto reunion, but it has also brought back an old debate that has never entirely disappeared.

For many, Leonard will always be the superstar who delivered the greatest season in Raptors history. For others, his decision to leave for the Los Angeles Clippers immediately after winning the 2019 championship changed how his legacy will forever be viewed.

Few people have articulated that divide more clearly than Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, whose comments in 2021 continue to illustrate why a return to Toronto would be far from simple.

Raptors Superfan Never Accepted Kawhi Narrative

Speaking two years after the Raptors captured their first NBA championship, Bhatia dismissed the widespread belief that Leonard single-handedly brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Toronto.

'Kawhi who? You know what? People always say that Kawhi won the championship for us. I never believed,' the 74-year-old said.

Instead, Bhatia insisted the Raptors' triumph belonged to the entire roster rather than one superstar.

'It's not a player who wins the championship. It's a team that wins the championship.'

Bhatia also questioned the perception that Leonard deserved the overwhelming share of the credit, suggesting that mindset ultimately worked against him.

'I tell you one thing, he is not going to win a championship. When it goes to your head that you are the guy that got the team the championship, that's when the trouble comes. I think you see that; I don't have to say anymore.'

His remarks did not diminish Leonard's brilliance during the 2019 run. Instead, they reflected a different interpretation of the Raptors' greatest achievement: one that celebrates an exceptional team rather than elevating a single player above everyone else.

Why Leonard's Departure Still Matters

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The debate surrounding Leonard's legacy is rooted in how quickly his Toronto story came to an end.

Acquired from the Spurs in 2018 after his relationship with the franchise broke down over disagreements surrounding the rehabilitation of a quadriceps injury, Leonard immediately transformed the Raptors into champions. He delivered one of the greatest post-season runs in NBA history, leading Toronto to its first title while earning his second Finals MVP award.

Then he left.

Rather than returning to defend the championship, Leonard signed with his hometown Clippers only weeks after lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, bringing one of the most successful one-season partnerships in NBA history to an abrupt end.

That decision created two lasting truths that continue to coexist. Leonard's place in Raptors history is unquestioned because of what he accomplished on the court. At the same time, his departure ensured his legacy would never be viewed unanimously by the fanbase.

Why the Latest Trade Rumours Have Reopened Old Wounds

That is why Fischer's report has attracted attention.

The speculation is no longer just about whether Leonard could wear a Raptors jersey again. It has revived the same discussion that followed his departure in 2019: should the franchise's championship story primarily be remembered through Leonard's brilliance, or through the collective effort that Bhatia believes truly defined the title run?

If Toronto were ever to pursue a reunion, those questions would inevitably resurface alongside any excitement over bringing back the player who helped deliver the franchise's lone championship.

Whether a deal ever materialises remains uncertain. What Fischer's report has already accomplished, however, is to reopen one of the most enduring conversations in Raptors history. Any potential reunion would ask supporters to revisit not only one unforgettable season but also the conflicting emotions that followed it.

That is what makes a return to Toronto far from simple.