Kawhi Leonard could be at the centre of one of the NBA's biggest off-season storylines after fresh reports claimed the Los Angeles Clippers star is willing to sign a contract extension with only two franchises if he is traded.

The revelation has sparked renewed speculation about a remarkable return to the San Antonio Spurs, where Leonard began his career and won his first NBA title.

While the Toronto Raptors are currently the only team known to have held substantive trade discussions with the Clippers, the Spurs have unexpectedly emerged as a serious long-term option.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumours

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Leonard would only commit to a long-term extension with the Spurs or Raptors if he leaves Los Angeles before becoming a free agent in 2027.

That preference significantly reduces the number of realistic trade partners for the Clippers. Teams are generally reluctant to part with valuable assets for a player who could depart after a single season, making Leonard's willingness to sign an extension a crucial factor in any negotiations.

The 35-year-old has a history with both organisations. San Antonio drafted Leonard in 2011, where he developed into an NBA champion and Finals MVP before his relationship with the franchise deteriorated ahead of his 2018 trade.

He was then dealt to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to their first NBA championship before signing with the Clippers as a free agent the following summer.

Spurs Reunion Gains Fresh Momentum

The latest reports have reignited discussion over whether Leonard could return to San Antonio after eight years away.

Although there have been no reported trade negotiations between the Spurs and Clippers, Leonard's reported willingness to sign a new deal there instantly makes San Antonio one of the most credible destinations.

A return would reunite Leonard with the franchise where he won his first championship and established himself as one of the league's elite two-way players. It would also mark a dramatic new chapter after his departure from the Spurs ended on difficult terms in 2018.

At this stage, however, the Spurs remain a preferred destination rather than an active negotiating partner.

Raptors Remain the Frontrunners in Trade Discussions

While attention has shifted towards San Antonio, Toronto currently appears to be the most advanced suitor.

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Jake Fischer reported that the Raptors and Clippers have held 'real' trade discussions involving Leonard. The proposed framework reportedly includes Brandon Ingram as the preferred outgoing salary instead of RJ Barrett.

Any agreement would face financial hurdles because of the NBA's salary-cap rules. Toronto would need to structure a deal carefully to avoid limiting its roster flexibility, while the Clippers are expected to seek meaningful draft compensation if they move their franchise star.

The Raptors possess all of their future first-round draft picks, giving them greater flexibility than many rival teams to assemble a competitive offer.

Dallas Interest Faces Significant Obstacles

The Dallas Mavericks have also expressed interest in acquiring Leonard, according to The Athletic.

A proposed framework reportedly includes PJ Washington, Klay Thompson and draft picks heading to Los Angeles. However, Dallas controls relatively few future first-round selections, potentially making negotiations more difficult.

The Mavericks' interest also creates an intriguing subplot because former Raptors executive Masai Ujiri now leads Dallas' front office. Ujiri played a pivotal role in acquiring Leonard ahead of Toronto's championship-winning 2019 season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers continue weighing their options after reshaping parts of their roster with younger talent. The franchise is also awaiting the outcome of an NBA investigation into Leonard's sponsorship agreement with Aspiration, a situation that could further increase the value of acquiring additional draft assets should a trade eventually materialise.