The Golden State Warriors no longer need to land Anthony Davis to make a serious play for LeBron James, a fresh report has scrapped what was once considered a key prerequisite, handing the franchise a far simpler route to pairing the four-time champion with Stephen Curry.

LeBron James remains in limbo as far as where he will play next NBA season, although the prevailing belief around the league is that he will return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Until anything is made official, however, several teams are expected to monitor his situation closely should an opportunity arise.

One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier speculation suggested that Golden State's pursuit of James could become more realistic if the Warriors were able to reunite him with long-time teammate Anthony Davis, who is now with the Washington Wizards. Such a scenario would have required another blockbuster trade, with Jimmy Butler among the players mentioned in hypothetical packages to acquire the six-time All-Star.

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However, a recent report indicates the Warriors have never viewed acquiring Davis as a prerequisite to pursuing James. Rather than treating the two stars as a package deal, Golden State is reportedly prepared to focus solely on LeBron should he become available. That approach removes the need to negotiate a separate blockbuster trade with Washington, which would likely have required valuable draft capital and potentially the involvement of multiple teams to complete.

With Davis no longer viewed as a necessary step, the Warriors have a more direct path towards pursuing James. Instead of navigating the complications of another franchise-altering deal, Golden State can preserve key assets while concentrating its efforts on convincing the four-time NBA champion to join Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

Why a Direct Pursuit of LeBron Makes More Sense

At 41, there is no doubt James has continued to prove his critics wrong with his level of play. Despite his age, the four-time NBA champion remains one of the league's elite performers and is still capable of leading a team with championship aspirations.

Pairing him alongside Stephen Curry would give the Warriors one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive duos. Rather than sacrificing additional assets to acquire Anthony Davis first, Golden State can instead preserve its roster and financial flexibility while concentrating solely on bringing James to the Bay Area if he becomes available.

A direct pursuit also avoids the complexities that would have come with trying to complete multiple blockbuster deals. Without Davis serving as a prerequisite, the Warriors would be in a stronger position to retain more of their core while still presenting James with an attractive championship opportunity.

Complemented by the presence of Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, should both veterans ultimately become part of Golden State's plans, the Warriors would look formidable on paper. Another key piece is Draymond Green. Although the long-time Warriors forward declined his $27.6 million player option, the expectation remains that the 36-year-old will work out a new contract with the franchise.

A starting five featuring Curry, James, Green, Horford and Porzingis would undoubtedly be intimidating. However, given the age and injury histories of several players in that projected line-up, durability would remain a legitimate concern over the course of a full NBA season.

Lakers Still Hold the Edge, but Warriors Have a Clearer Path

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, James has delivered one NBA championship to the Purple and Gold. Even with Luka Doncic now in Los Angeles, he remains one of the franchise's cornerstone players and a central figure in its pursuit of another title.

While the lack of a new contract has fuelled speculation that James could eventually leave Los Angeles, there has been no indication that negotiations have broken down or that he is actively seeking a move elsewhere. The Lakers remain the favourites to keep the four-time MVP.

Even so, the latest report changes how Golden State's chances should be viewed.

Instead of needing to orchestrate a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis before making a serious push for James, the Warriors can now pursue the NBA's all-time leading scorer directly if the opportunity presents itself. Eliminating that extra hurdle makes any potential pursuit less complicated, preserves valuable trade assets and gives Golden State greater flexibility should James decide to explore his options.

That does not guarantee James will leave Los Angeles, but it does improve the Warriors' position compared with a scenario in which they first had to complete another franchise-altering trade.

James' age and long-term availability will naturally remain factors in any decision. At 41, retirement is closer than ever, making it likely that his next contract whether with the Lakers, Warriors or another contender would be a short-term agreement.

For James, the priority remains competing for another NBA championship before calling time on one of the greatest careers in basketball history. If he ultimately decides to consider a move away from Los Angeles, the Warriors now have a more direct and realistic path to pursuing him after reports suggested that landing Anthony Davis is no longer part of the equation.