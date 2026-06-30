Fresh speculation surrounding LeBron James' future has gathered pace after Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million (£20.9 million) player option with the Golden State Warriors, a move that could provide the franchise with greater financial flexibility as reports link it with an ambitious pursuit of both James and Anthony Davis.

While Green is still widely expected to return to Golden State, his decision has fuelled talk that the Warriors are positioning themselves for one of the biggest roster shake-ups of the NBA off-season.

Reports have suggested the Warriors are exploring a scenario that would see James join Stephen Curry and Green in the Bay Area, with Davis also part of the long-term plan. Although several significant financial and trade hurdles remain, Green's contract decision has emerged as the first notable development in what could become one of the summer's defining NBA storylines.

Why Draymond Green's Contract Decision Matters

Green had long been expected to exercise his player option for the final season of his contract. Instead, he opted out, becoming an unrestricted free agent while remaining the favourite to re-sign with Golden State.

The decision is viewed as a way for the Warriors to restructure Green's contract, potentially lowering his salary for next season while giving him greater long-term security through a new multi-year agreement.

That added flexibility could prove significant if Golden State attempts to sign LeBron James using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. James is not expected to command another maximum contract, but the Warriors would still need to manage their payroll carefully to remain within the NBA's salary cap restrictions.

Another factor drawing attention is Green's representation. He shares agent Rich Paul with both James and Davis, adding another layer of intrigue to the reported links between the three players.

How James and Davis Fit Into the Warriors' Plans

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Any move for James would still require careful financial planning. Green accepting a lower first-year salary under a new contract could help create the necessary cap room while allowing Golden State to retain other key members of its squad.

Adding Davis presents a different challenge altogether. Unlike James, Davis is under contract, meaning the Warriors would need to negotiate a trade rather than sign him in free agency.

Reports have suggested Jimmy Butler could become the centrepiece of any potential deal, with salary matching playing a crucial role if Golden State pursues the former NBA champion. The Warriors would also need to retain enough financial flexibility to complete the rest of their roster.

Major Obstacles to Any LeBron James and AD Move

Despite the growing speculation, several barriers remain before any blockbuster move could become reality.

Davis is currently under contract with the Washington Wizards, meaning the franchise would control any negotiations. The Wizards could demand valuable draft assets if they believe Davis is central to convincing James to join Golden State.

There are also basketball considerations. Davis has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and carries a significant contract, factors that could influence the Warriors' willingness to commit substantial long-term resources.

Golden State must also weigh its desire to maximise Curry's remaining championship window against preserving future draft capital and financial flexibility.

What a Warriors Superteam Could Look Like

Should the Warriors complete both moves, they would field a veteran core featuring Curry, James, Davis and Green — four of the NBA's most accomplished players.

Such a line-up would immediately become one of the league's biggest attractions, although questions would remain over health, depth and durability across an 82-game season.

Golden State could also look to strengthen its backcourt and perimeter defence through additional free agency moves, particularly after recent injuries elsewhere on the roster.

For now, no agreements have been reached and the reported pursuit remains in its early stages. Green's decision to opt out, however, has intensified attention on the Warriors' plans as free agency and trade discussions continue to unfold.