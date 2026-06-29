The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors are in serious trade talks involving Kawhi Leonard, according to sources, with discussions taking place over recent weeks as the All-NBA forward enters the final year of his contract worth $50.3 million for the 2026–27 season.

Leonard had been expected to remain in Los Angeles, but sources said the Clippers stopped short of offering a long-term commitment this offseason. That hesitation appears to have shifted the landscape. Representatives for Leonard have since indicated to other teams that he would only consider signing an extension with Toronto if the Clippers ultimately decide to move on, a notable pivot for a player who had previously preferred to stay put.

Trade Talks Gain Momentum

The idea of a Kawhi Leonard trade carries weight well beyond routine offseason manoeuvring. This is, after all, the same player who delivered Toronto its only NBA championship in 2019, averaging 28.5 points in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors and claiming Finals MVP. His single season in Canada has taken on a near-mythic quality since.

A return now would not just be nostalgic, it would be strategic. The Raptors have struggled to re-establish themselves as genuine contenders, winning just one playoff series since Leonard's departure in 2019. Last season's 40-36 record and first-round exit to the Cleveland Cavaliers underlined that middling status. Bringing Leonard back, even at 35, would signal intent.

From the Clippers' perspective, the timing is awkward. Leonard is coming off one of his strongest individual seasons in years, averaging 27.9 points and playing 65 regular-season games, only the second time he has crossed the 60-game mark since his title run in Toronto. He finished seventh in MVP voting and earned All-NBA second team honours.

And yet, the team itself stalled. A 42-40 record followed by a play-in defeat to the Warriors has raised familiar questions about the franchise's ceiling. Keeping Leonard without a long-term plan carries its own risk. Moving him now, while his value remains high, might be the more pragmatic call, even if it feels slightly mad given his production.

Hidden $300M NBA Investigation Adds Pressure

Running parallel to the Kawhi Leonard trade discussions is an ongoing NBA investigation into the Clippers, centred on whether the franchise circumvented salary cap rules through Leonard's endorsement deal with financial firm Aspiration.

The arrangement in question involves a $28 million endorsement deal for Leonard with Aspiration, a company that also holds a separate $300 million, 23-year partnership with the Clippers. Team owner Steve Ballmer, who personally invested $60 million in the company, has denied any knowledge of Leonard's endorsement agreement.

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Leonard himself, along with his uncle and long-time adviser Dennis Robertson, has been interviewed as part of the inquiry, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation. The NBA has appointed an independent law firm to conduct the investigation.

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the matter on 3 June, indicating a resolution may not be far off. 'The investigation has been conducted by a law firm independent of the NBA,' Silver said. 'Yes, ultimately we're paying their bills, but they are doing the work independent of the league office, and my instruction to them is we can't be investigating forever, but at some point, we have to wrap it up. But at the same time, the most important thing is that we get it right.'

There is no official finding yet, and nothing has been proven. Still, the existence of a high-value, long-running commercial relationship tied indirectly to a player contract raises obvious questions. Whether it materially affects trade negotiations is unclear, but it sits there in the background, unavoidable.

What Happens Next for Clippers and Raptors

If a deal is completed, Leonard would immediately become eligible for a two-year contract extension worth up to $123.7 million with Toronto, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. That figure alone suggests the Raptors would not be treating this as a short-term reunion.

Leonard is set to turn 35 on Monday. While his durability showed signs of improvement last season, lingering concerns remain. Despite his individual brilliance, the Clippers failed to carry that form into postseason success.

Around the league, reaction has been mixed. Some fans on X have framed a potential return to Toronto as 'unfinished business,' while others question whether committing significant money to a veteran with an injury history is a gamble the Raptors can afford. Neither side is entirely wrong.

For now, everything remains fluid. The talks are real, the interest is mutual, and the stakes are unusually layered. Whether this ends in a homecoming or another near-miss depends on decisions being made quietly, behind closed doors, with more than just basketball considerations in play.