Jaylen Brown has fired back after reports claimed the Boston Celtics grew frustrated with his belief that he was 'the smartest guy in every room,' bluntly telling critics that the intellectual standard in sports is not exactly high.

The new Philadelphia 76ers star addressed the criticism on a livestream after Colin Cowherd said two NBA sources had raised concerns about Brown's mindset in Boston.

Cowherd claimed one executive and one scout told him the Celtics had become uncomfortable with Brown's public comments, including remarks made on Twitch and during other appearances.

He said Brown had developed what he described as a 'disease,' suggesting the five-time All-Star had become too convinced of his own intelligence after earning major success and money. Brown did not ignore the report.

'No offence to everybody in sports, but the bar is f***ing low,' he said.

Why the Comment Hit a Nerve

The remark quickly spread because Brown has long been viewed as one of the NBA's more intellectual players.

He played college basketball at the University of California, Berkeley, was named an MIT Media Lab fellow in 2019 and was reportedly offered an internship with NASA. He also became the youngest person to deliver a lecture at Harvard University. That background made Cowherd's 'smartest guy in the room' framing especially divisive.

For Brown's supporters, the criticism sounded like another version of an old stereotype that athletes should not be outspoken, curious or intellectually ambitious. For critics, it raised questions about whether Brown's confidence had started to wear on people inside the Celtics organisation.

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Trade Shock Still Looms Over Boston

The comments came after one of the most surprising moves of the NBA offseason.

Boston traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. The deal stunned fans because Brown had just delivered the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Jayson Tatum missed significant time.

Brown also finished sixth in MVP voting and earned All-NBA Second Team honours.

According to reports, Brown did not ask to leave Boston, making the trade even more jarring for a player who had spent his entire career with the Celtics.

'My Key Card Got Rejected'

Brown revealed the emotional reality of the move during a livestream, saying he went to the Celtics' facility after hearing the news to see whether the trade was real.

"I went up to the facility, and my key card got rejected. Damn, I just wanted to see if it was real, packed me up, bro.”



— Jaylen Brown. 💀💀💀



(h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)



pic.twitter.com/ukZjbCA0Mz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2026

'I went up to the facility, my key card got rejected,' he said. 'Damn, I just wanted to see if it was real, packed me up.'

The moment captured how abruptly his decade-long connection with Boston ended.

The Celtics' return has also drawn heavy criticism. George is 36 and has battled injuries in recent seasons, while Brown is still in his prime and has three years left on his contract.

A New Chapter in Philadelphia

Brown has already signalled that he is ready to embrace Philadelphia, posting on X: 'Philly #throwtheballup let's get it.'

He now joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe on a 76ers team suddenly viewed as a serious Eastern Conference threat.

Still, the 'bar is low' remark ensures Brown's exit from Boston will remain a talking point. Whether it was arrogance, honesty or frustration, Brown's response showed he has no plans to shrink himself in Philadelphia.