Ja Morant has played just 79 games since the start of the 2023-24 season, yet the injury-plagued superstar continues to be linked with blockbuster trade moves across the NBA.

The 26-year-old guard is among the biggest names in the league's trade rumour mill, with the Phoenix Suns emerging as one of several teams reportedly interested in acquiring the former Most Improved Player. While Morant's explosive scoring and elite playmaking could form a formidable partnership with franchise star Devin Booker, his recent injury history raises serious questions about whether such a move would strengthen Phoenix's championship ambitions or create even more uncertainty.

On paper, a Booker-Morant backcourt has the potential to become one of the NBA's most dangerous offensive pairings. However, with Morant struggling to stay on the court in recent seasons, the Suns would have to carefully weigh the risks of committing significant assets and salary to a player whose availability remains a major concern.

Although Morant's primary responsibility is to create opportunities for team-mates, he has also established himself as one of the league's most dynamic scorers. He owns career averages of 26.0 points and 8.1 assists per game, numbers that reflect his ability to dominate possessions as both a scorer and playmaker.

Booker is likewise at his best with the ball in his hands and has spent years serving as the focal point of Phoenix's offence. While Morant's playmaking could create easier scoring opportunities for Booker, adding another high-usage star would inevitably require adjustments from both players.

On paper, the pairing is undeniably appealing. However, a trade for Morant could create more problems than solutions if the Suns are forced to make major roster and financial commitments for a player who has struggled to stay healthy. Booker could ultimately find himself sacrificing touches and adapting his game for a team-mate who may not consistently be available, leaving Phoenix with the same concerns it hoped to solve. There is also the question of whether a Booker-Morant backcourt could create defensive challenges for Phoenix.

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Morant's Absences and Controversies Are Turning Teams Off

During the 2023-24 campaign, Morant appeared in only nine contests due to a 25-game suspension and a right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

The seasons that followed offered little improvement. Additional injuries continued to limit his availability. Morant played in only 53 games during the 2024-25 season before appearing in just 20 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

For Phoenix, that lack of availability is a significant concern. A team built around Booker cannot afford to invest heavily in another star only to face uncertainty over whether he will be on the court when it matters most.

Clearly, Morant's injuries and off-court issues, including his gun-related incidents, have become a concern for teams evaluating his long-term value. While there is little debate over his talent, decision-makers must weigh that upside against the reality that he has rarely been available for extended stretches over the past three seasons.

Return on Investment Hardly Promising

Beyond his health concerns, there is also the matter of Morant's contract. His current deal is worth roughly $197 million, and the South Carolina native is due approximately $40 million annually, according to Spotrac.

That lucrative contract began in the 2023-24 season. Morant is only halfway through the agreement, meaning any team that acquires him would still be responsible for roughly $125 million over the remainder of the deal. Any serious pursuit of Morant would likely require Phoenix to part with valuable assets, potentially leaving Booker with less support around him.

With those factors in play, the Suns must deliberate carefully. Morant's talent is undeniable. However, talent alone is not enough to justify a blockbuster move if durability concerns continue to overshadow production.

Ultimately, the question is not whether Morant is talented enough. The question is whether the Suns can justify the cost, financial commitment and potential roster disruption for a player who has struggled to remain available. Unless Phoenix is convinced that Morant's health issues are behind him, a blockbuster move could create more uncertainty than stability around Booker and the team's long-term plans.