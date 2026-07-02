Boston Celtics fans woke to seismic news: Jaylen Brown, the man who single-handedly kept their season alive while Jayson Tatum recovered from injury, has been shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and a haul of future draft picks.

For a franchise still basking in the glow of a 2024 championship, it is a decision that has left the basketball world reeling. Few have been more scathing in their assessment than Golden State enforcer Draymond Green.

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The trade brings an abrupt end to Brown's stint in Boston, a partnership that yielded a title, five All-Star selections and a Finals MVP award as recently as 2024. It also isn't the first time his name has surfaced in trade talk: Brown was previously floated during Boston's pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ultimately signed with the Miami Heat instead. Brown had vowed to stay in Boston at the time, but many suspected the relationship between player and franchise was far from perfect. That suspicion now looks vindicated.

The Celtics have reportedly framed the deal as a necessary step to get better, with the 6ft 6in forward. The third overall pick of the 2016 draft and a former California Golden Bear deemed the price worth paying. It is a rationale Green flatly rejects.

Adding a layer of irony, Philadelphia - Brown's new home were the very side who knocked Boston out in seven games in the first round of last season's play-offs.

Green, speaking on his podcast, suggested Boston's motives may go beyond basketball. 'Maybe they don't want Jaylen Brown for other reasons,' he said, without elaborating further. It is a vague line, but one that has fuelled speculation over what those unstated reasons might be, and one theory in particular has gained traction.

Green: 'I Don't Ride With That'

Whatever those reasons might be, Green made clear he doesn't buy the basketball justification. He pointed to Brown's performances last season, which helped keep Boston among the East's top seeds despite Tatum's absence, arguing the front office owed him more credit than they gave. Rejecting the idea that trading him was necessary to stay competitive, Green said flatly: 'I don't ride with that.'

Green also invoked Brown's role in Boston's 2024 title run alongside a healthy Tatum, and noted that the Celtics' repeat bid effectively ended when Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in the second round of the 2025 play-offs. In Green's view, Brown pushed himself to compensate for that loss, making the front office's call to move him now harder to square. He was equally unconvinced by the logic that a team just a couple of years removed from a championship needed this kind of shake-up to remain competitive.

The Theory Green Won't Entertain

Chief among the theories doing the rounds is the idea that a controversial remark from Brown factored into the decision. Brown, unlike his quieter on-court demeanour, has never been shy about firing back at critics, and Green acknowledged he's said things in the past that came across as out of context. He noted, too, that Brown is the type to respond when he feels a jab is merited, rather than let it slide.

But when it comes to that particular theory, Green considers it a preposterous notion. Some had speculated that an offhand remark might have been the tipping point, but Green waved that off entirely, dismissing the idea that any single comment could be enough to push a team to trade a player of Brown's calibre. 'No one's trading somebody over a 10-word sentence like that,' he said flatly.