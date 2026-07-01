The Toronto Raptors have completed one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason by bringing Kawhi Leonard back to Canada. It marked the end of days of intense speculation over a sensational reunion with the franchise he led to its historic 2019 NBA championship.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to send Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-round selections. The move signals Toronto's determination to accelerate its return to contention in the Eastern Conference by reuniting with the two-time Finals MVP.

While the deal dramatically reshapes both franchises, it also creates ripple effects across the league, particularly for the Los Angeles Lakers, who could now emerge as beneficiaries in the free-agent market.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Kawhi Trade May Push Big Man To Lakers

One of the immediate possible consequences of the blockbuster deal centres on forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, whose future in Toronto has suddenly become far less certain. NBA salary cap expert Keith Smith explained that Leonard's trade bonus will play a significant role in determining Toronto's financial flexibility.

Read more LeBron James Trade Rumours: Why NBA Fans Suddenly Believe He's Joining Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns LeBron James Trade Rumours: Why NBA Fans Suddenly Believe He's Joining Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns

If Kawhi waives his trade bonus, the Raptors would have enough room to complete the remainder of their roster primarily with veteran minimum contracts while remaining hard-capped at the league's first apron.

According to Smith, that scenario would 'likely close the door' on Mamukelashvili returning to Toronto, making the versatile big man one of the more intriguing unrestricted free agents still available.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign, establishing himself as one of the league's most efficient frontcourt contributors. Mamukelashvili averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and an impressive 39.8% from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor, facilitate offence and play multiple frontcourt positions significantly boosted his market value.

His standout performances included several double-doubles and a career-best scoring display late in the season, reinforcing his reputation as a dependable rotation player capable of thriving in a larger role. League insiders have projected that his next contract could command an average annual salary of around $10 million (£7.5 million).

Lakers Eye Opportunity as LeBron Moves On

The Lakers have long been linked with Mamukelashvili and may now find themselves in a stronger position to pursue him. Their financial outlook changed considerably after LeBron James made clear that he would be moving on from the franchise, bringing an end to one of the NBA's defining partnerships.

James' departure removes a salary cap hit worth nearly $60 million (£45.3 million), giving Los Angeles considerably greater flexibility to reshape its roster around a new core. Adding a skilled and versatile frontcourt player such as Mamukelashvili would also fit the Lakers' objective of building a younger, more balanced squad while maintaining financial flexibility for future moves.

Meanwhile, the focus across the NBA will remain firmly on James. His next destination is expected to dominate league-wide discussion throughout the offseason, with executives, players and fans closely monitoring every development surrounding one of basketball's most influential stars.

Leonard's return to Toronto may be the headline-grabbing move for now, but its wider consequences could reshape the balance of power across the league, with the Lakers potentially emerging as unexpected winners in the aftermath.