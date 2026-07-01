LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is walking away from the Los Angeles Lakers after eight years. The shockwaves from his departure have travelled well beyond basketball, with four NFL franchises cheekily throwing their own hats into the ring.

James informed Lakers president Rob Pelinka of his decision on Tuesday, 30 June, before free agency officially opened, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the move shortly afterwards. The timing is significant. The Lakers had already handed the franchise to Luka Dončić following last season's blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, and James reportedly had little interest in remaining through another transition if it meant taking a supporting role rather than competing immediately for a fifth NBA title.

The decision brings to an end one of the most significant chapters in modern Lakers history. During his eight seasons in Los Angeles, James led the franchise to its only NBA championship of his tenure in 2020, became the league's all-time leading scorer while wearing purple and gold, and broke countless franchise and NBA records, cementing his place among the greatest players ever to wear the Lakers shirt.

The Lakers responded graciously. Team governor Jeanie Buss thanked James for 'the countless records he broke in purple and gold.' James replied that it had been 'truly an honour' to wear the shirt.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

While NBA fans immediately began debating James' next destination, four NFL franchises decided to skip the speculation altogether and jokingly recruit him instead.

NFL Teams Fancy Their Chances

The Buffalo Bills appeared to kick off the playful recruitment campaign with a 'never say never' message on social media, suggesting James could swap the hardwood for the gridiron. The Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Houston Texans quickly joined in, posting edited images of James in their team colours and inviting him to consider an unlikely move to the NFL.

None of the clubs made a genuine approach, but the joke resonated because James was once regarded as one of America's top high-school football prospects. A standout wide receiver at St Vincent-St Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, he earned first-team all-state honours before a broken wrist ended his football ambitions ahead of his senior year. Ohio State and Notre Dame were among the programmes reportedly tracking his progress.

That background explains why the NFL's playful recruitment drive struck such a chord. Unlike most NBA superstars, James had genuine football credentials, making him one of the few basketball players fans could realistically imagine succeeding in another major American professional sport.

Where Next?

For all the online fun, James' future almost certainly remains in the NBA. Any agreements reached during free agency cannot become official until the league's moratorium lifts on 6 July.

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The Golden State Warriors are reportedly among the leading suitors, with owner Joe Lacob said to be eager to pair James with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. A return to the Miami Heat, where James won two NBA titles, also remains possible.

Perhaps the most compelling storyline, however, would be another reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James famously returned to the franchise in 2014 after four years in Miami and delivered Cleveland's first NBA championship and the city's first major professional sports title in more than half a century. Following the Cavaliers' disappointing play-off exit this season, another homecoming would complete one of basketball's most remarkable career arcs.

James' departure also raises questions over Bronny James' future. Drafted by the Lakers in 2024 after LeBron expressed his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny now remains with a franchise building around Dončić. Whether the pair reunite elsewhere could become another subplot during free agency.

For now, however, the NFL's recruitment campaign is expected to remain exactly what it was intended to be: a light-hearted response to one of the biggest stories of the NBA off-season. James' next move is still expected to come on a basketball court, but the flood of social media pitches from four NFL franchises served as another reminder that, even after ending an eight-year Lakers reign defined by a championship and record-breaking achievements, his appeal extends far beyond the NBA.