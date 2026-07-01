Bronny James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers has quickly emerged as one of the NBA's biggest talking points after LeBron James decided to end his eight-year spell with the franchise. While attention has naturally centred on where the four-time NBA MVP will continue his career, the spotlight has also shifted to his 20-year-old son and whether he remains part of the Lakers' long-term plans.

The former USC guard entered the league under unprecedented circumstances. The second-round draft pick made history by becoming part of the NBA's first father-and-son duo to play together after joining LeBron in Los Angeles. His rookie campaign featured time with both the Lakers and their G League affiliate as the organisation focused on his long-term development rather than immediate production.

Although Bronny's stats have been modest, the young guard has shown flashes of defensive energy, improved decision-making and growing confidence. League observers believe he remains a developmental prospect rather than a finished product. With LeBron now moving on, the Lakers face an important decision over whether to continue investing in his progress or pursue another route.

The situation has become even more intriguing because Bronny's future is no longer directly tied to his father's presence in Los Angeles. Instead, it will depend on how the Lakers view his potential as they reshape the roster for a new era.

Lakers Could Weigh Two Options For Bronny

LA Sports Report suggests the Lakers currently have two realistic options regarding Bronny's future. The first is to keep the young guard and continue his development.

Read more Warriors' Chances of Landing LeBron James Improve After Report Says Anthony Davis Trade Isn't a Prerequisite Warriors' Chances of Landing LeBron James Improve After Report Says Anthony Davis Trade Isn't a Prerequisite

Bronny's contract carries the salary of a second-round selection, giving the Lakers financial flexibility while allowing him additional time to improve without placing significant pressure on the club's salary cap.

'At just a second-round pick's salary, the Lakers would likely be more than fine keeping Bronny and developing him, at least offering him another year to work on his game,' the report said.

The second option would be a trade. Such a move could reunite Bronny with LeBron if another franchise acquires both players, allowing the father-and-son partnership to continue elsewhere.

'Additionally, if the Lakers wanted to do the James family a favor, they could trade him to wherever LeBron goes, allowing him to develop alongside his father and continue their unprecedented father-son duo ride,' the report added.

A trade would also be viewed by many as a gesture of appreciation towards LeBron, whose arrival in 2018 transformed the Lakers' fortunes. During his tenure, he guided the franchise to the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble, earned multiple All-NBA selections and climbed to the top of the league's all-time scoring list while wearing the purple and gold.

The NBA Community Awaits LeBron's Next Move

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss paid tribute to James following his departure, highlighting both his achievements on the court and his impact on the franchise.

James responded with an emotional farewell of his own on social media.

'No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint 🙏🏾🫡👑,' he wrote.

For now, LeBron remains without a new team. That uncertainty continues to dominate the NBA offseason. Contending franchises are widely expected to monitor his next move closely, given his enduring influence despite entering the latter stages of his career. Wherever he lands could also determine Bronny's future if the Lakers choose the trade route.