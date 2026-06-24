The Phoenix Suns have emerged as a serious potential landing spot for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after a series of reported developments dramatically reshaped the NBA trade landscape.

With the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans all now understood to be stepping away from the pursuit of the $197 million All-Star, Phoenix finds itself in an unexpectedly strong position should it decide to move forward.

The shift in interest has effectively narrowed Morant's market, raising the possibility that the Suns could explore a deal at a significantly reduced cost compared to earlier expectations.

Rival Interest Collapses in Ja Morant Trade Race

According to multiple NBA insider reports, three franchises previously linked with Morant are no longer actively pursuing the 26-year-old guard. The Kings are not expected to make a push, while the Timberwolves and Pelicans have also cooled their interest in recent discussions.

The withdrawal of several potential suitors has altered the balance of leverage in trade conversations. Instead of a competitive bidding environment, Morant's situation now appears to be developing into a more limited market, with fewer teams positioned to absorb both his contract and associated risks.

For Phoenix, this development may open the door to negotiations that were not previously considered realistic.

PHX Positioned for Value-Based Trade Approach

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The Suns are reportedly among the remaining franchises monitoring the situation closely, with potential frameworks centred on a relatively modest return package.

One speculative structure discussed around the league includes Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and future second-round draft capital.

Morant is currently under a five-year, $197 million contract (around £150 million), which runs alongside expectations that any acquiring team would assume both financial commitment and long-term roster planning considerations.

Phoenix's interest, however, is believed to hinge on value rather than an aggressive bidding war. With limited competition, the franchise may be able to evaluate a deal based on roster fit and cost efficiency rather than overpaying in a crowded market.

Ja Morant and Devin Booker Backcourt Possibility

At 26 years old, Morant remains one of the NBA's most dynamic guards despite recent inconsistency in availability. He averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 assists during the 2025–26 season, continuing to demonstrate strong playmaking ability when on the court.

A potential pairing with Devin Booker would give the Suns a dual-creator backcourt, something the franchise has historically thrived with in structured offensive systems. Booker previously benefited from high-level playmaking support alongside Chris Paul during Phoenix's 2021 NBA Finals run, when ball distribution responsibilities were shared more evenly.

Morant's transition-heavy style and ability to collapse defences could also complement Booker's half-court scoring efficiency, offering the Suns an alternative offensive identity.

Injury and Availability Concerns Remain Key Factors

Despite his talent, Morant's recent availability record remains a significant concern. He appeared in just 20 games in the most recent season and has not surpassed 60 appearances in a campaign since 2023.

Durability issues have become a consistent talking point across league circles, particularly given the physical demands of his playing style. Any acquiring team would need to factor in the likelihood of managing his workload over a full season.

There are also wider considerations linked to off-court incidents earlier in his career, which continue to influence how franchises assess long-term risk.

Western Conference Context Raises Stakes

The Western Conference remains highly competitive, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs among the emerging forces shaping the future landscape. While a Morant-Booker pairing may not immediately elevate Phoenix to title favourites, it could strengthen their position within the playoff hierarchy.

With the trade market narrowing and rival interest reportedly fading, the Suns now find themselves in a rare position where opportunity and risk are tightly intertwined.