American comedian Druski is facing criticism following a viral sketch featuring a character named 'Erika Kirk', drawing backlash over the use of 'white face' makeup. The skit, shared on social media platforms including Instagram and X, shows the performer portraying a fictional conservative commentator in a staged interview-style setting, with scripted responses delivered directly to camera.

In a video posted on 25 March, comedian Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, used prosthetics to portray Erika Kirk in a satirical sketch. The video generated a wide range of responses online, with some viewers criticising the use of prosthetics as disrespectful, while others defended the sketch as parody.

Read more Erika Kirk Scandal Grows After Unverified Insider Claims 'Nasty' TPUSA After-Party at AmFest Event Erika Kirk Scandal Grows After Unverified Insider Claims 'Nasty' TPUSA After-Party at AmFest Event

The character delivers exaggerated commentary on politics and religion, including lines about 'protecting all men in America, especially all white men'. In one segment, the character states that 'America is built on their backs' while referring to white men, a line that has been widely shared in clips of the video. Portions of the script appear to reference or imitate statements circulating online, though the comedian has not confirmed specific sources for the material.

Details of the Viral Skit

The 'Erika Kirk' sketch features comedian Druski portraying a conservative female figure, widely interpreted as Erika Kirk, using heavy prosthetics, makeup and costume. The video presents a series of exaggerated scenarios, including mock press conferences, religious imagery and lifestyle scenes, in which the character delivers satirical commentary on political and cultural issues. Much of the humor is visual.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

Clips from the video have been widely shared across social media, where users have reposted excerpts and debated the portrayal. While some viewers praised the parody, others criticised the use of prosthetics and the depiction of a real public figure.

Previous Content and Online Reactions

Druski is known for producing short-form, character-based comedy videos distributed across platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He has previously faced criticism for elements of his comedy across both online content and live appearances. His 'Coulda Been Records' series, a satirical talent show format launched on social media, has drawn attention after some participants publicly expressed confusion about whether the project was real, highlighting the blurred line between parody and reality in his work.

In February 2026, he was also criticised during an appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony after mispronouncing the name of player Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with some viewers objecting to the phrasing used during the segment.

The response to the 'Erika Kirk' video follows a similar pattern, with clips from the sketch widely shared online and prompting both criticism and support across social media platforms.

Normal wife: l miss my husband



Erika kirk: pic.twitter.com/BW6z6C5wvS — Casperr (@emkeayy) March 26, 2026

Context for those who need it pic.twitter.com/8AapgTu7Ne — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) March 26, 2026

Despite her being taunted by smaller creators, we share a responsibility to know when something is too far, her husband actually was killed a few months ago. You can go viral with ease but why does it have to be at the cost of a family this time? — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 26, 2026

Imagine being a fat piece of shit mocking a widow whose husband was gunned down in cold blood. Go fuck yourself you little fucking retard! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 26, 2026

Context of Racial Portrayal in Comedy

The use of makeup and prosthetics to portray different identities has been the subject of ongoing debate in entertainment. Portrayals involving racial characteristics, in particular, have drawn scrutiny across television and online media.

In recent years, broadcasters and production companies in the UK and US have increasingly moved away from such practices, placing greater emphasis on casting and representation. These discussions have also extended to digital platforms, where content is produced and distributed independently.

This opens black face for everyone btw — Austin Brown (@14austinbrown) March 26, 2026

Seeing a lot of “but if a white person does blackface nywe nywe…”



Caucasians never suffered racial prejudice in their entire existence.



They were never enslaved. This can’t be offensive to them.



They do not have a right to be offended by this as we never enslaved them. — Village Lawyer ⚖️🇿🇦👆 (@Malatjie_) March 26, 2026

Response and Next Steps

The video remains available online, and no action has been announced regarding its removal. The comedian continues to produce content for social media and is involved in upcoming film and television projects.

Druski has not indicated whether the skit will be removed or altered.