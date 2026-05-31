Jacob Elordi's reported romance with Kendall Jenner has taken on a sharper edge following claims that the actor preferred to keep the relationship quiet because he was uneasy about Jenner's 'influencer world.' The allegation, published in recent OK! reporting, paints Elordi as someone keen to avoid being folded into the Kardashian-Jenner machine.

Elordi and Jenner have been tied together again this spring, with reports in April and May suggesting the pair have been quietly spending time together, including a Coachella after-party sighting and a Hawaii getaway. Neither has confirmed the relationship, but the rumours have been hard to ignore.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Not In A Rush To ‘Label Anything’ But Remain Exclusive https://t.co/v6a4jNLqoy — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 29, 2026

The Euphoria actor has been linked to Jenner following months of low-key contact through mutual friends, with speculation rising after they were allegedly seen 'making out' at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party. The chatter has now pushed attention back onto Elordi's dating history, which has often played out in public whether he wanted it to or not.

Image Problem

A source told OK! that Elordi has 'a real disdain for the whole reality television scene' and does not want to be 'lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world.' In that telling, the actor is not simply being private. He is drawing a line around the kind of fame he wants to inhabit.

Elordi and Jenner were reportedly seen 'making out' at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party, then later spotted on a Hawaiian break, then folded into a wider family orbit that included Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at an NFL Rookie Party. One source quoted by OK! said Elordi sees himself as part of the 'artistic side of Hollywood' and not the kind of person who wants to become a tabloid accessory.

Kendall Jenner wearing that outfit in public while dating Jacob Elordi feels disrespectful on purpose. This might be a strategy to find love 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GuD0dNpLvQ — OTF (@otfskinnyy) May 29, 2026

Jacob Elordi and His Past Relationships

Before the Kendall Jenner rumours, Elordi's most visible romance was with his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King. The pair met on set in 2017 and, according to King, the relationship began as a friendship before turning romantic, with the actor spending long hours together on production and after-work hangouts. They dated for more than a year before splitting in 2018, and later returned to the franchise for its sequels without openly rehashing the breakup.

King has said the experience taught her a great deal, but also made clear that she would not want to date another actor in the same way again. Elordi and King were young, intensely visible and working in close quarters, which is hardly the calmest setup for anything resembling a stable relationship.

Jacob Elordi: main confirmed/rumored relationships



- Joey King: 2017–2018

- Zendaya: 2019–2020

- Kaia Gerber: 2020–2021

- Olivia Jade Giannulli: 2021–2025 (on-and-off)

- Kendall Jenner: 2026 (rumored/ongoing as of recent reports)



Other brief links (Cari Flowers 2019,… pic.twitter.com/g3VkjpSTGC — Film Fanatic (@Filmfanatick) May 26, 2026

By 2019, Elordi's name was attached to another high-profile co-star, Zendaya. The rumours gathered pace after the two were spotted on holiday in Greece and later seen together in New York, even though Elordi publicly described her as being like a sister in a December 2019 interview. Neither ever confirmed a relationship, and the speculation gradually cooled by spring 2020.

Elordi is now one of those actors whose private life gets treated like a cultural weather report, with every sighting measured for significance. The irony is that the more he keeps quiet, the more noise seems to follow.

After the Zendaya chatter faded, Elordi was linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli in late 2021 after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. Their relationship became one of the more durable fixtures in his dating history, marked by a split in 2022 and a later reconciliation before the pair broke up for good in August 2025. A source told People they still talked regularly and shared a social circle, which is often how these things are described when the door is technically closed but not quite bolted.

That split left Elordi back in the orbit of romance rumours, only now the speculation is centred on Kendall Jenner. The two have been 'getting to know each other' for months and were recently spotted together in Hawaii, as well as around Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at a private NBA event. The alleged connection has become hard to separate from the wider celebrity ecosystem surrounding them.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Are Keeping Their New Romance ‘Casual’ https://t.co/dwJFuEoZFU — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 28, 2026

Neither Elordi nor Jenner has addressed the rumours publicly. Still, the sightings have been specific enough to keep the story alive, from Coachella whispers to the Hawaii trip and the close family overlap with Kylie Jenner and Chalamet. Whether that amounts to a serious relationship or just another brief overlap between two very visible people is still unconfirmed.