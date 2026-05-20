Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their 8th wedding anniversary on Tuesday with a heartfelt surprise for fans – sharing never-before-seen photographs from their 2018 royal wedding.

The images, released by Markle via Instagram, crediting photographer Chris Allerton, offer an intimate look at both their grand ceremony at St. George's Chapel and their private evening reception at Frogmore House. The anniversary post reflects a decade-defining moment revisited through personal memories, many of which had remained private until now.

The collection includes candid moments, showing the couple in relaxed, joyful, and emotional states throughout the day.

Quiet Moments Before and During the Ceremony

Several of the newly released photos highlight moments during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. One image shows Harry and Meghan sharing a quiet exchange in the cloisters, while others capture them preparing for one of the most-watched royal weddings in modern history.

The ceremony itself took place on 19 May 2018, with global attention and a guest list filled with celebrities, royals, and close friends. Reports said the couple had invited 600 guests to their wedding, while an estimated 1.9 billion around the world witnessed the momentous day as the ceremony was globally broadcast.

In their 2022 Netflix's documentary titled 'Harry & Meghan', the Prince recalled that despite their ceremony being viewed by the public and around the world, when they reached the altar, 'it was just the two of us'.

Meghan echoed and said that they are good at finding each other 'in the chaos', adding that 'It's not that the rest of it doesn't matter, but ... the rest of it feels temporary'.

These unseen images offer a softer, more personal contrast to the formal public broadcast.

Celebrity Guests and Emotional Highlights

Another set of unseen photos features guests and behind-the-scenes interactions during the ceremony and reception. Elton John, who performed for the couple, appears in one candid moment at the piano, while other images capture emotional reactions from family and friends.

The guest list included high-profile figures such as Serena Williams, the Clooneys, Oprah Winfrey, and the Beckhams, all of whom contributed to the star-studded atmosphere of the celebration.

The Reception at Frogmore House Revealed

One of the most exclusive revelations comes from the private evening reception at Frogmore House. Meghan and Harry had previously kept this part of the celebration largely out of the public eye, making these images especially significant.

Photos show the couple changing into more relaxed attire and enjoying their first dance and speeches in a more intimate setting. Meghan's second dress – a sleek Stella McCartney gown – is also featured in the newly shared images.

Meghan also recalled in the documentary that during their first dance, she just wanted to savour the moment and have fun. 'That was so much fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great', recalling that their song was 'Land of 1000 Dances' by Wilson Pickett.

Love, Laughter, and Unseen Details

The final collection of photos highlights candid moments of laughter, affection, and celebration throughout the day. From emotional speeches to quiet glances between the couple, the images reflect the personal bond behind the royal spectacle.

Meghan captioned her anniversary posts simply, marking 'Eight years ago today...' as she reflected on the journey from their wedding day to their life now as parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A Milestone Celebration Revisited

As fans revisited the couple's wedding memories through these unseen photos, the anniversary became more than a celebration – it turned into a nostalgic reflection of a globally watched love story. The newly released images highlight both the grandeur and intimacy of their wedding day, offering a rare window into moments previously unseen by the public.