Southwest Airlines has quietly announced it will now allow gate agents to offer additional seats at no charge when available, reversing its controversial customers of size policy announced in January 2026. The change drew heavy criticism from plus-size travellers and advocacy groups who called it discriminatory.

Gate agents can now provide free extra seats without requiring the customer to pay upfront, a significant shift from the January policy, which required passengers to pre-purchase additional seats with no automatic refund guarantee.

Policy Reversal Follows Customer Backlash

The original policy change took effect on 27 January 2026, ending both open seating, Southwest's distinctive practice of allowing passengers to choose any available seat at boarding, and the previous practice of automatically accommodating plus-size passengers with free extra space. Passengers who previously enjoyed Southwest's accommodating approach now found themselves required to buy second seats upfront with no automatic refund guarantee.

Plus-size passengers, fat acceptance advocates, and passenger rights groups immediately labelled the change a 'fat tax', arguing it disproportionately penalised larger travellers compared to other US carriers. The National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance had previously called the initial policy 'devastating' when it was first announced months earlier.

Travellers interviewed by news outlets reported that enforcement based on 'sole discretion' felt subjective and unfair, with some claiming agents publicly scrutinised their bodies at the gate.

Content creator @jaebaeofficial shared their experience as a victim of Southwest Airlines new Customer of Size policy, expressing disappointment and describing how they were treated by gate agents.

Southwest Airlines is rolling out a new seating policy targeting obese passengers who take up more than one seat.



Under the change, they’ll now be required to purchase an extra ticket—and refunds may no longer be guaranteed.



Plus-size activists have long pushed back, arguing… pic.twitter.com/8qhmv4ss13 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 23, 2025

Isaac Smith (@dearisaacsmith) shared his experience as a 'recent victim of the new Customer of Size Policy', expressing disappointment and anger at how gate agents treated him despite having purchased tickets in advance.

Gate Agents Now Empowered to Provide Free Seats

The updated policy empowers gate personnel to provide additional seating at no extra cost when adjacent seats remain available on the flight. Southwest confirmed that passengers are no longer required to purchase an extra seat in advance under the revised policy.

However, the airline noted that limitations exist when flights are fully booked or no adjacent seats are available. In such circumstances, the carrier cannot fulfil requests for complimentary extra seating on that particular journey.

The policy reversal was first reported on 27 May 2026, citing a viral TikTok video from a traveller claiming a gate agent had informed her about the change. The development was subsequently reported by People on 28 May, noting the company is reworking its customers of size framework.

Southwest Airlines says plus-size passengers are no longer required to purchase an extra seat in advance and may receive an additional seat at no extra cost when space is available. pic.twitter.com/AwXGH8mUlA — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 29, 2026

Industry Context and Passenger Response

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The reversal comes after Southwest's January changes drew criticism from disability advocates and fat acceptance groups, with many plus-size passengers saying the airline, once widely regarded as the most accommodating US carrier on seating, had introduced what amounted to a financial penalty based on body size. The New York Times reported in March that passengers felt the airline had engaged in fat-shaming practices through its enforcement approach.

The reversal was described by Business Insider as Southwest walking back a policy that had generated significant customer backlash. Southwest had not issued a formal public statement on the change at the time of publication. Passengers are advised to check directly with gate agents at the time of travel, as the revised policy is subject to seat availability on each individual flight.

This development could influence how other US airlines approach their own customers of size policies in the coming months. Aviation experts suggest the backlash demonstrated the importance of clear, objective guidelines rather than subjective enforcement methods.