A 60-year-old man from Wales has been jailed after keeping his deceased elderly mother's body in a chest freezer for almost three years while continuing to receive over £78,000 in pension and benefit payments in her name.

Christopher Phillips from Porthcawl, South Wales, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after his admission that he failed to report his 89-year-old mother, Sylvia Phillips, who had died in March 2023, and prevented her from receiving a lawful burial.

Christopher Phillips also pleaded guilty to two fraud offences linked to the money he continued to receive after his mother's death.

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Mother's Body Kept in Living Room Freezer

Sylvia, a retired company secretary, was 89 when she died in March of 2023. Her son Christopher had been living with her and acted as her main carer for many years before her death. Instead of informing the authorities, Christopher bought a chest freezer and kept her remains inside the family home.

The freezer was kept in the living room, where Christopher continued to behave as though his mother was still alive. Investigators later learned that he placed flowers on top of it and maintained familiar routines around the body.

After being alerted on 17 February, the South Wales Police arrived at the location to check on Sylvia, who was reported to have not been seen by medical professionals since 2022.

When asked by authorities, Christopher claimed his mother had gone to London to stay with relatives. However, he declined to disclose further details. During a search, the police uncovered a freezer with flowers and a birthday card with the message, 'To Mum, from Christopher and Tina,' per the Guardian.

'Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 80s, now confirmed to be Sylvia Phillips, was found inside,' investigators revealed in a statement posted on Monday. Authorities said Christopher Phillips refused to divulge any information.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton, Senior Investigating Officer, confirmed the case involved a man who kept his mother's death and cashed in a substantial amount for some time.

'This is an extremely sad case where Christopher Phillips concealed his own mother's death and financially profited for a significant period. My thoughts are with Sylvia's loved ones during such a difficult time, and I hope they have found some peace having been able to properly lay her to rest,' Lamerton stated.

Almost £80,000 in Pension and Benefits

The court heard that Christopher continued accessing his mother's finances after her death.

The payments he received included her state pension, pension credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost-of-living support and housing benefit, amounting to £78,190.92 in total.

Christopher also continued dealing with medical matters on his mother's behalf. According to evidence presented in court, he collected prescriptions and gave medical professionals misleading explanations when they tried to establish why Sylvia was not attending appointments.

Prosecutors argued that the deception allowed Christopher to continue receiving money without returning to work.

The bizarre arrangement came to an end in February 2026 after Sylvia's GP alerted police who were asked to carry out a welfare check at the Porthcawl property where her body was discovered inside the freezer.

Christopher's defence focused partly on his close relationship with his mother and his mental state following her death. They had lived together for decades and he had become her full-time carer until her death. His barrister told the court that he had struggled to accept her death and had continued speaking to her as if she were still alive.