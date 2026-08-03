Christopher Phillips kept his 89‑year‑old mother's body in a chest freezer for almost three years while fraudulently claiming more than $104,000 (£78,000) of her benefits and has now been jailed for two years and four months.

The 60‑year‑old, from Porthcawl, south Wales, admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of Sylvia Phillips and carrying out benefit fraud linked to her pension and welfare payments.

Police discovered Sylvia's remains during a welfare check prompted by concerns from her GP, who had not seen her since 2022. Officers found a chest freezer in the living room with Sylvia's body inside, covered with a leopard‑print throw, roses and a birthday card from her son and the family dog.

Who is Christopher Phillips? The Son Behind the Freezer Fraud

Christopher Phillips is a 60‑year‑old former company director and carer who lived with his mother in a modest property in Porthcawl. He had been her primary carer since 2008, after giving up work to look after her full‑time.

In court, he was described as a man who chose to conceal his mother's death rather than notify authorities or arrange a funeral. Prosecutors said he bought a chest freezer two days after her death, placed it in the living room and continued to draw her pension and benefits as if she were still alive.

Son Jailed Over Freezer Body and £78K Benefit Fraud

Phillips was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after pleading guilty to preventing a lawful and decent burial and to two counts of fraud by false representation. The offences centred on his decision to hide Sylvia's death in March 2023 and keep collecting her pension and welfare payments at their shared address.

🚨😳 A man kept his own mother's body in a freezer for nearly three years while collecting more than £78,000 in her benefits.



Wallahi bro... imagine doing that to your own mother just for money. Some people really have no limits. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PUuC5uEonD — Kirikaar (@Kirikaar77) August 3, 2026

Judge Tracey Lloyd‑Clarke told the court that Sylvia had suffered 'the indignity of being stored in a chest freezer for three years' while her son drew money intended for her support. She said he misled medical professionals about Sylvia's whereabouts, continued to collect her prescriptions and claimed his mother did not wish to attend appointments or undergo tests.

How Christopher Phillips Hid His Mother's Death

In the period leading up to Sylvia's death, Phillips had taken on caring duties and lived with her at the family home.

Sylvia's body was kept in a chest freezer under a leopard‑print throw, with roses and a birthday card reading 'To Mum, from Christopher and Tina', Tina being the name of the family dog. The court heard that Phillips placed flowers on top of the freezer and talked to his mother about television programmes and horse racing.

Welfare Concerns Led To Grim Discovery

Officers attended the Porthcawl property in February this year after doctors raised concerns that Sylvia had not been seen or contacted for some time. When they asked Phillips where his mother was, he claimed she was staying with relatives in London, a story that was later found to be untrue.

A search of the house led police to the chest freezer in the living room, where they found Sylvia's body alongside the flowers and birthday card. The discovery triggered a criminal investigation into both the concealment of her death and the benefits and other payments that had continued to be paid into her bank accounts.

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£78K Benefit Fraud and Ongoing Death Investigation

Phillips admitted he had failed to inform the Department for Work and Pensions and Bridgend County Borough Council of Sylvia's death, allowing state benefits and local payments to continue.

He received $104,644.77 (£78,190.92) in state pension, pension credit, attendance allowance, winter fuel payments, cost‑of‑living payments and housing benefit that would have stopped had her death been reported.

A post‑mortem examination was carried out, but the cause of Sylvia's death has not yet been definitively established. Coronial and police inquiries remain ongoing, and officials have not indicated that her death itself is being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Judge and Police Condemn 'Extremely Sad' Case

Sentencing Phillips, Judge Lloyd‑Clarke said his actions denied Sylvia a dignified burial while he continued to profit from money meant for her welfare. She highlighted that he repeatedly misled professionals who were trying to check on his mother's health and whereabouts.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton described it as 'an extremely sad case where Phillips concealed his own mother's death and financially profited for a significant period'. She said she hoped Sylvia's relatives had 'found some peace having been able to properly lay her to rest' following the conclusion of the case.