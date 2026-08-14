Supporters of internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, gathered outside the Federal Detention Centre in Miami chanting 'Free Top G' ahead of a bail hearing for the pair, who are fighting extradition to the United Kingdom on rape and trafficking charges.

Protesters carried large banners and performed push-ups in the street as they called for the brothers' release. The brothers face extradition to the UK over allegations of rape, sex trafficking and physical assault.

Supporters Mobilise Against Extradition Bid

The demonstration came as a legal battle unfolds over the future of the brothers, after the UK government formally requested that both men be handed over to face criminal charges.

While the brothers remain behind bars, their legal team is contesting the extradition request. Joseph D McBride, the attorney representing the Tate brothers, said the defence intends to present the truth to the presiding judge.

He described the brothers as entirely innocent of the crimes they are accused of in the UK and framed the upcoming bail hearing as a critical moment in their fight for freedom. McBride has argued that the extradition request is politically motivated and has called on supporters to remain peaceful while the case proceeds.

Court filings indicate that the defence will challenge both the evidential basis for the UK charges and the conditions the brothers could face if transferred.

Andrew Tate’s protest pulled a MASSIVE crowd with all of them chanting for his release 👀



“Free Top G” pic.twitter.com/yWJOUdpmMm — KickChamp (@Kick_Champ) August 13, 2026

'Free Top G' Chants Outside Miami Jail

Outside the federal facility, dozens of young men performed coordinated push-ups and chanted 'Free Top G' in support of the brothers. The crowd made their presence hard for passing motorists to ignore.

Many attendees mirrored the persona the influencers promote online, using physical displays to show solidarity. The gathering underlined the loyalty the dual citizens command from their young male fanbase.

The brothers remain held inside the facility in standard jail uniforms awaiting a federal court decision. Demonstrators held banners calling for the brothers' release and protesting the international allegations.

Hundreds of Tate fans doing push-ups together right outside the solitary confinement building during the protest for Andrew & Tristan. 🔥🚨



This is what the Matrix fears!!!



FREE TOP G. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fjDfWlSEZT — Prime Tate (@primetateHQ) August 13, 2026

What To Know About the Tate Brothers' Charges

Andrew and Tristan Tate are dual US and UK citizens and former professional kickboxers who built a lucrative online business. The brothers face international legal proceedings.

Before their Miami arrest, the pair were already facing legal action in Romania. These charges relate to allegations including human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. They left Romania before American detention.

Now detained in Florida, they are fighting extradition to the United Kingdom. British prosecutors have brought charges against them, including multiple counts of rape, assault and trafficking for sexual exploitation. Both men deny all allegations.

Court documents state that the brothers possessed multiple passports under various aliases to facilitate international travel.

Tristan held a Mexican passport under the name Vladimir Scorpius, referencing a James Bond villain. Andrew has publicly boasted on social media about holding eight passports to evade authorities across multiple countries.

As the bail hearing approaches, it is unclear how the judge will respond to the defence arguments. McBride continues to assert their innocence, while the international charges remain before the courts. The brothers await the hearing in custody.