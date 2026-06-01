Obsession is one of the year's most profitable movies. The horror film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, leading to terrifying consequences.

A standout performance in the film comes from Navarrette, who has been praised by both fans and critics. Here's everything to know about the actress.

Who Is Inde Navarette? Career and Background

Inde Navarette is a 25-year-old actress. She fell in love with acting at 9 years old, crediting her mother's side of the family for sparking her interest in acting.

'I was very naturally inclined to become an actor. My mom's side of the family was always extremely movie-oriented and would watch the Academy Awards regularly. I remember listening to my mom and her sister talk about actors like Julia Roberts or Audrey Hepburn, and everything that was popular at that time,' she told People en Español in 2021.

'And then I'd go to my abuelita's house and me and my aunts and cousins ​​would watch scary movies; it was so much fun having both sides of that. But it also lit a fire in me and I had this guttural sensation of "I can do that,"' she added.

While Navarette is a new face for some viewers, fans of DC, particularly the CW's Arrowverse, may already recognize her as Sarah Cushing/Sarah Cortez in the hit series Superman & Lois.

She was a series regular for three seasons and appeared in a guest role for the fourth and final season following the show's budget cuts. On leaving Superman & Lois, the actress said she felt like it was a blessing 'not necessarily in disguise' because she always wanted to do film, but she's very thankful for the show because it gave her a start.

Apart from Superman & Lois, Navarette also starred as Estela de la Cruz in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Outside of acting, Navarette has shared that she's obsessed with anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen. She's also a fan of Rebecca Yarros' popular fantasy book series Fourth Wing and has expressed interest in starring as Violet Sorrengail in Amazon's adaptation.

Inde Navarette as Nikki Freeman in 'Obsession'

In Obsession, Navarrette plays Nikki, the childhood friend and long-time crush of Bear.

'You really never know what she's going to do,' Navarrette said of her character. 'But I really wanted Nikki to seem like a person first and foremost, no matter how extreme she goes,' she added.

'My goal was for girls and people to go watch this film and to be like, "I get it. I understand it," and create conversations after that. I wanted this role to be one that girls could go, "You know what? I've felt like that,"' she said.

But while the actress is earning high praise for her performance, she's limiting what she allows herself to read.

'Because it's a beginning of a new process and a new step in my career and I really want to make sure that I'm protecting myself first, while also giving thanks to everybody who loves the movie,' she said.

After Obsession, Navarette will be starring in the thriller Invertigo.