Doug Wilson, a pastor whom US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth regards as a mentor, has renewed his call to repeal the 19th Amendment. Speaking to the BBC from Moscow, Idaho, in an interview published on 26 November 2026, Wilson advocated replacing individual voting with household representation.

The news follows Wilson's 7 July interview with NPR, during which he defended the same proposal. The conservative minister co-founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), a denomination with which Hegseth's church is affiliated.

Wilson told the BBC that patriarchy reflected God's design for society. However, he acknowledged that overturning the constitutional amendment protecting women's voting rights could take a century or longer.

Repealing the amendment would remove its explicit constitutional protection against sex-based voting discrimination. Wilson's preferred system would deny many women an independent vote, although female household heads could still qualify under his proposal, subject to its religious and household requirements.

Pete Hegseth's Pastor Explains His Opposition to the 19th Amendment

Under Wilson's household voting proposal, a family representative would cast a ballot on behalf of the household. That representative would generally be a man.

The pastor pointed to his congregation's elections for church elders as an example of how household voting operates. Women who head their households can participate under that arrangement.

When challenged by the BBC, Wilson acknowledged that his proposed system would give men 'outsized influence'. He nevertheless defended the arrangement as consistent with his understanding of family leadership.

His wider political vision also involves religious restrictions. During the July NPR interview, Wilson indicated that heading a household would not necessarily qualify a non-Christian to vote.

Other religious leaders dispute his interpretation of scripture. Canon Dana Colley Corsello, the vicar at Washington National Cathedral, rejected Wilson's understanding of biblical teachings concerning women's roles.

Julie Ingersoll, a professor of religious studies at the University of North Florida, also criticised Wilson's beliefs. Speaking to the BBC, she characterised his worldview as misogynistic and extreme, arguing that it requires women's submission to men.

Pete Hegseth's Ties to Pastor Behind 19th Amendment Repeal Proposal

Wilson led a prayer service at the Pentagon in November, where Hegseth publicly acknowledged the minister's leadership and mentorship. Hegseth had previously invited Wilson to deliver a sermon at the Pentagon in February.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the BBC that Hegseth was a member of a CREC-affiliated church and appreciated many of Wilson's writings and teachings.

Neither the spokesperson's statement nor Hegseth's religious affiliation establishes that the defence secretary supports repealing the 19th Amendment.

According to the BBC, the denomination has approximately 150 churches in the United States.

Ratified on 18 August 1920, the 19th Amendment prohibits the federal government and individual states from denying or restricting citizens' voting rights on account of sex.

Under Article V of the US Constitution, constitutional amendments may be proposed through two-thirds majorities in both chambers of Congress. Alternatively, Congress must call a convention to propose amendments if two-thirds of state legislatures request one.

Either route requires ratification by three-quarters of the states, equivalent to 38 of the country's 50 states.

Wilson's remarks outline his personal political preferences rather than an announced legislative initiative or an established policy of President Donald Trump's administration.