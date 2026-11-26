The alliance between Donald Trump and the world's richest man Elon Musk is once again facing a difficult test as the billionaire backs away from MAGA following Republicans' heavy midterm losses.

MAGA, an acronym for 'Make America Great Again,' is a political slogan and movement that Trump used during his successful 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent re-election bids. It broadly promotes an America-first agenda, including stricter immigration policies, economic nationalism and a more protectionist approach to trade.

Musk reportedly spent approximately $446 million backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, many of whom suffered significant defeats.

'I'm not sure what MAGA means, but I don't think I'm like — if that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that,' he said.

While Musk now says he does not identify with MAGA, his past actions show he was once openly supportive of the movement. In October 2024, the Tesla tycoon donned a black 'Make America Great Again' hat while campaigning for Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Later that month, he declared, 'I'm not just MAGA; I'm dark, gothic MAGA,' at Madison Square Garden just days before the presidential election.

Musk's latest remarks could signal a potential shift in his political stance as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. His comments also raise questions about the future of his relationship with Trump following their public disagreements in recent months.

'They Don't Do Very Well'

In a phone call with NBC News, Trump appeared unfazed by Musk's decision to distance himself from MAGA and continued to describe the billionaire as a friend.

'He's a friend of mine... Elon is — Elon's got very good intentions. I mean, he was with me the whole — he traveled with me,' the 80-year-old said.

'What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask — there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well,' he added in an apparent reference to the potential consequences of Musk's changing political position.

Musk played a significant role in Trump's return to the White House, spending nearly $300 million to support his presidential campaign and other Republican candidates in 2024. He also made appearances at rallies across key swing states.

Their relationship has since gone through a series of public clashes, with disagreements over Trump's policies and spending plans eventually spilling onto social media.

A Political Alliance Tested by Tensions

In November 2024, then President-elect Trump selected the Tesla CEO to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative aimed at streamlining government operations and cutting spending.

However, just days before his 130-day special government employee mandate ended around May 30, 2025, Musk stepped down from his role and publicly criticised Trump's sweeping tax and spending legislation.

The two have since exchanged heated remarks, escalating tensions between the political allies.

'Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore,' Trump told reporters last year. 'I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot.'

Musk responded with his own blunt remarks: 'Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Such ingratitude.'

But in September 2025, the two fueled speculation about a possible reconciliation when they reunited at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. Trump later described the encounter positively, saying: 'I thought it was nice. He came over, we had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship, but it was nice that he came over.'