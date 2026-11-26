Alibaba's AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue rose 53% in the September quarter as a shareholder filed a proposed securities class action over the company's relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed. The US Commerce Department also added Alibaba subsidiary Apex to its Entity List alongside six Megaspeed-linked firms.

The complaint alleges Alibaba understated export-control risks and failed to disclose material information about Megaspeed. The regulatory designation is a separate administrative action and does not establish that Alibaba diverted restricted chips.

AI Cloud and Compute Revenue Rises 53%

Revenue from AI Cloud and Compute Services reached RMB60.973 billion (£6.94 billion) in the quarter ended 30 September, up 53% year on year. Revenue from external customers rose 64%, while recurring external-customer revenue, excluding compute equipment solutions, increased 67%.

Revenue from AI-related products reached RMB17.918 billion (£2.05 billion), marking the 13th consecutive quarter of triple-digit year-on-year growth. Group revenue rose 10% to RMB271.519 billion (£31.09 billion).

Shareholder Complaint Focuses on Megaspeed Ties

Filed on 19 November in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the proposed class action names shareholder Withida Bihan as plaintiff and Alibaba Group Holding Limited and chief executive Eddie Yongming Wu as defendants. It alleges disclosures in Alibaba's 2024, 2025 and 2026 annual reports understated export-control risks and omitted material information about its relationship with Megaspeed.

The proposed class period runs from 23 May 2024 to 11 November 2026. The court has not certified the class. The complaint cites Financial Times reporting that Apex lent money to Speedmatrix, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, in June 2024. Speedmatrix pledged its entire business as collateral.

That loan was separate from a prepayment arrangement reported by Reuters. Citing a person familiar with the matter, Reuters said Apex made about US$4.2 billion (£3.21 billion) in prepayments to Megaspeed and other companies for Southeast Asian computing capacity, with some company assets pledged as collateral.

US Adds Alibaba Subsidiary Apex to Entity List

The Commerce Department added Alibaba subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Private Limited to its Entity List under a rule effective from 23 November and published on 25 November. Six other entities were listed: MSFusion Sdn. Bhd., PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd in Malaysia; Megaspeed International Pte. Ltd. and Swiftdata Pte. Ltd. in Singapore; and Megaspeed (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Thailand.

The department said the additions reflected a significant risk that the entities could be involved in diverting advanced computing commodities to unauthorised end users or end uses. US authorities have investigated Megaspeed since 2024 over suspected diversion of advanced NVIDIA chips.

The designation requires licences for exports, re-exports and in-country transfers of items subject to the US Export Administration Regulations when a listed entity is party to a transaction. Applications are reviewed under a presumption of denial.

Alibaba said: 'Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions. We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation.' Malaysia's trade ministry separately said PT Megaspeed International was not a Malaysian entity, data-centre operator or tenant in the country.

Alibaba Reaffirms 2030 Cloud Revenue Target

Alibaba is targeting US$100 billion (£76.27 billion) in external cloud revenue by calendar 2030, with an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin above 20%, chief executive Wu said.

Wu said Alibaba was still assessing the effects of US export controls and discussed a preliminary cloud revenue growth target of 30% to 45% for the next financial year. He expected growth to reach at least 50% in calendar 2028. These are management targets, not guarantees.