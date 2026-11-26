An investment adviser allegedly diverted $15 million (£11.4 million) entrusted by a public company after promising it a 2% monthly return and assuring it that the original deposit would remain protected. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the money was instead used for unauthorised purposes, including a property venture and payments to investors in an unrelated failed business.

The SEC filed a civil enforcement action on 23 November 2026 against Michael P. Hanlon and J. Streicher Financial, LLC. The client was a public company that later did business as Lottery.com, according to reporting on the case. The regulator's complaint says the company transferred the money for securities investments under an agreement that allowed it to recover its principal in as little as six months.

The allegations highlight the risks of relying on contractual safeguards when an investment adviser controls the account holding a client's money.

The Escrow Promise Behind the $15M Deposit

According to the SEC, J. Streicher Financial persuaded the unnamed company to transfer $15 million (£11.4 million) for investment in securities. Written agreements required the funds to be held in a 'non-depleting escrow account', meaning the balance could not fall below the original amount deposited.

The firm allegedly promised a return of 2% per month, equivalent to $300,000 (£228,000) on the initial deposit, and agreed to return the principal as early as six months later. The SEC alleges that the arrangement was not honoured. Instead of preserving the money for the client, Hanlon allegedly redirected it towards transactions that had not been authorised under the agreement.

Property Deal and Payments to Earlier Investors

The complaint alleges that part of the money helped finance the acquisition of an ownership interest in a real estate development joint venture by J. Streicher Financial's parent company. The regulator also says funds were used to make what it described as 'Ponzi-like' payments to investors in the parent's failed European venture. Such payments allegedly went to earlier investors rather than being generated by the securities investments promised to the Lottery.com client.

The SEC further alleges that Hanlon misled the company and its auditor into believing the $15 million remained intact in escrow. That allegation is significant because the account's non-depleting condition was central to the client's understanding of the arrangement.

Earlier Lottery.com Dispute Involved the Same Adviser

The relationship between the businesses had already led to a separate court dispute. In July 2022, AutoLotto, Inc., which did business as Lottery.com, sued J. Streicher Financial in Delaware, seeking the return of $16.5 million (£12.5 million) under an agreement signed on 9 March that year.

The Delaware Court of Chancery granted AutoLotto partial summary judgment for $16.5 million on 26 September 2022. That ruling concerned the earlier contract dispute, not the SEC's new allegations. The company also obtained an award of legal fees in the proceedings.

The SEC's November action is a separate civil case in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It charges Hanlon and J. Streicher Financial with violating federal securities anti-fraud provisions and investment-adviser rules. The regulator seeks injunctions and civil penalties against both defendants, as well as disgorgement with prejudgment interest from Hanlon. The complaint has not been proven in court, and no finding of liability has been made against either defendant.