Apple's iPhone Duo has received a MacBook-style makeover following a software update that allows owners of the foldable smartphone to use it like a miniature notebook computer, complete with a virtual keyboard and trackpad.

Software developer Edovia released Screens 5.10.6 on 25 November, introducing a feature called Laptop Mode that takes advantage of the device's folding mechanism to recreate the familiar layout of a conventional laptop.

In its official announcement, Edovia playfully described the configuration as the 'World's Smallest Laptop', although the feature provides remote desktop access rather than turning the smartphone into a standalone computer.

The update follows an earlier release of Screens 5.10, which introduced improvements to remote desktop connectivity, including automatic desktop resizing and remote audio support.

iPhone Duo Becomes a Pocket-Sized Workstation

The new configuration takes advantage of iOS 27's ability to allow applications to respond to the position of the iPhone Duo's hinge.

When the smartphone is partially folded, Screens adapts its interface to create two distinct working areas. The upper portion displays the connected computer's desktop, while the lower section houses a virtual keyboard and trackpad.

Edovia describes the arrangement as a 'pocket-sized workstation', offering users an alternative way to interact with their computers remotely.

Rather than requiring users to navigate a desktop interface and operate touchscreen controls within the same viewing area, Laptop Mode separates these functions.

There is, however, an important distinction. Despite its MacBook-like appearance, the feature does not install macOS on the iPhone Duo or allow it to operate as an independent Mac.

Screens remains a remote desktop application that allows users to access compatible computers, including Macs, Windows PCs, Linux systems and Raspberry Pi devices.

The software could be particularly relevant for users who need occasional access to their desktop computers while travelling or working away from their usual surroundings.

How the iPhone Duo Recreates the MacBook Experience

The virtual trackpad supports existing Screens gestures, while the keyboard accommodates multiple languages and adapts to the language selected in the user's system settings.

Users can also swipe down on individual keys to enter additional characters, adopting an interaction already familiar to iPad owners.

Edovia says Laptop Mode works particularly well alongside its High Performance Screen Sharing technology.

The feature adjusts the remote Mac's desktop resolution to fit the available viewing area and supports remote audio and smoother graphics on compatible systems.

However, High Performance Screen Sharing requires a Mac powered by Apple silicon and running macOS 14 Sonoma or later. Streaming video and audio also depends on the quality of the network connection.

Beyond Laptop Mode, the update introduces additional dictation controls, allowing users to choose how spoken text is transferred to their remote computers.

Apple introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, in September 2026. Its folding display gives third-party developers greater flexibility when designing applications for different device positions.

Edovia's approach illustrates how that flexibility can extend beyond simply providing users with a larger smartphone display.

Unlike a conventional MacBook, the iPhone Duo still relies on touchscreen controls in this configuration. Its remote desktop capabilities also remain dependent on a connection to another computer.

Nevertheless, the update offers a different way of using Apple's foldable smartphone without requiring a separate physical keyboard or trackpad.

Screens 5.10.6 is available through Apple's App Store for iOS, iPadOS and visionOS, with the macOS update awaiting App Store approval at the time of Edovia's announcement.