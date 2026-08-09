A video of Kamala Harris criticising the SAVE America Act has gone viral after Donald Trump reshared it on Truth Social, propelling the former vice president's warning that the bill would make voter registration harder for Americans without ready access to citizenship documents.

In the recording, Harris told viewers they would need a passport or birth certificate to register under the SAVE Act, a claim that does not fully match the bill's text, which also permits REAL ID-compliant identification, qualifying military ID and an alternative evidence process for those without either document.

To recall, the current iteration of the SAVE America Act passed the House of Representatives on 11 February 2026 by a vote of 218 to 213, according to congressional records.

The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require documentary proof of US citizenship before an applicant can register for federal elections, and it would also introduce photo identification requirements at polling stations. It has since moved through several legislative vehicles in the Senate, where Republican leaders have struggled to secure the votes needed for passage.

🇺🇸 Trump has now pinned Kamala Harris’s SAVE America Act warning on Truth.



Harris framed the bill as forcing voters to give “proof” of who they are, which supporters say is exactly the point.



The clip is now being treated as free advertising for voter ID.… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) August 9, 2026

What Harris Actually Said About the SAVE Act

Harris opened her remarks by referencing the Supreme Court's ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, decided on 29 April 2026, which impacted the application of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

'They just sealed the deal with this case that just came up recently, the Callais decision, which basically took the power out of the Voting Rights Act, which was designed to protect your right to vote,' she said.

She then turned to the SAVE Act itself. 'You're going to have to have proof of who you are, through a passport, which a lot of Americans don't have, or a birth certificate. Same point, obstacles to make it difficult for you to register to vote,' Harris said.

Where the Fact-Check Differs From the Claim

The bill's text, available through congressional records, lists a broader range of acceptable documents than Harris described. Beyond a passport or birth certificate, applicants may present qualifying military identification or a REAL ID-compliant identification, provided the issuing state requires proof of citizenship to obtain that licence or explicitly notes citizenship status on the card.

States would also be required to set up a review process for people unable to produce any of the specified paperwork, allowing them to submit alternative evidence to election officials for consideration. That provision was not mentioned in Harris's clip, and how that review process would work in practice at federal level has not yet been detailed by election officials.

🚨 President Trump just dropped this video banger of Kamala Harris openly admitting the SAVE Act would require proof of who you are, yet won't support it.



That’s right, the basic "who are you" before voting. Harris and the Democrats are panicking over the idea that only… pic.twitter.com/UpmfEgrlu4 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 9, 2026

Senate Deadlock Leaves the Bill's Fate Unclear

The renewed attention comes as the Senate's push to pass a trimmed version of the legislation, focused on photo identification at polling places, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday.

The measure secured only 52 votes, short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster, with Senate Republican leaders planning another attempt once the chamber reconvenes in September. No Senate Democrat backed the measure, and it fell short even of full Republican support, according to the recorded vote.

Trump's decision to pin Harris's video to his Truth Social account has kept the clip circulating widely among supporters, while critics note the video omits exemptions written into the bill.